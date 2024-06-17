MagazineBuy Print

Australian Jordan Thompson stuns Holger Rune at Queen's Club Championships first round

Holger Rune secured the opening set after it was all square at 4-4, but Thompson stepped up a gear to level the contest by taking a tight second set to a tiebreak where he put on a clinical display to force a decider.

Published : Jun 17, 2024 21:32 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Australia’s Jordan Thompson celebrates following his victory over Denmark’s Holger Rune.
Australia's Jordan Thompson celebrates following his victory over Denmark's Holger Rune. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia’s Jordan Thompson celebrates following his victory over Denmark’s Holger Rune. | Photo Credit: AP

Seventh seed Holger Rune had his Wimbledon warm-up cut short as he crashed out of the Queen’s Club Championships in a shock 4-6 7-6(4) 6-3 first-round loss to Australian Jordan Thompson in London on Monday.

The 21-year-old Dane secured the opening set after it was all square at 4-4, but Thompson stepped up a gear to level the contest by taking a tight second set to a tiebreak where he put on a clinical display to force a decider.

Thompson, ranked 43rd in the world, then raced to a 3-0 lead and made no mistake to grab the win over the 15th-ranked Rune while also ending his own five-match losing streak.

Rune, a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon last year, bowed out in the second round of the Australian Open in January and was knocked out of the French Open in the fourth round earlier in June.

Wimbledon runs from July 1-July 14.

