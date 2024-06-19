MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Why was Portugal’s goal ruled off-side with Cristiano Ronaldo at the centre of it?

Portugal was denied a leading goal against Czechia late in the second half when Diogo Jota’s goal was overruled in their Euro 2024 opener, at the Leipzig Stadium on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 02:17 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Portugal’s Diogo Jota in action with Czech Republic’s Robin Hranac.
Portugal’s Diogo Jota in action with Czech Republic’s Robin Hranac. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Portugal’s Diogo Jota in action with Czech Republic’s Robin Hranac. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Portugal was denied a leading goal against Czechia late in the second half when Diogo Jota’s goal was overruled in their Euro 2024 opener, at the Leipzig Stadium on Tuesday.

In the 87th minute, Ronaldo headed the ball down to set up Jota in front of the box, who made no mistake to slot it into the net. With only three minutes of regulation time left, the Liverpool forward celebrated like it was a winner but his joy was cut short by the referee, who immediately had a chat with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Using semi-automated technology, the VAR concluded that Ronaldo was slightly off-side when the ball was crossed to him in the box. And that, a foul in the build-up, mandated the referee to rule the goal out.

Portugal is drawn in Group F with Czechia (also known as Czech Republic), Turkey and debutant Georgia, and plays the Turks next, three days later.

Meanwhile, Turkey opened its Euro 2024 campaign with a commanding 3-1 win over Georgia, which included a stunner by Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Who is Francisco Conceicao, the scorer of the winning goal in Portugal vs Czechia at Euro 2024? 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Why was Portugal’s goal ruled off-side with Cristiano Ronaldo at the centre of it?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Conceicao nets stoppage-time winner as Portugal beats Czechia 2-1
    AFP
  4. POR 2-1 CZE Highlights, Euro 2024: Portugal capitalises on mistakes to edge past Czechia
    Team Sportstar
  5. Portugal vs Czechia HIGHLIGHTS, Euro 2024 in pictures: Ronaldo’s free-kick saved, Conceicao scores late winner for POR
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Who is Francisco Conceicao, the scorer of the winning goal in Portugal vs Czechia at Euro 2024? 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Conceicao nets stoppage-time winner as Portugal beats Czechia 2-1
    AFP
  3. Euro 2024: Why was Portugal’s goal ruled off-side with Cristiano Ronaldo at the centre of it?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Portugal vs Czechia, Euro 2024: List of all opening matches of Portugal in Euros
    Team Sportstar
  5. Portugal vs Czechia HIGHLIGHTS, Euro 2024 in pictures: Ronaldo’s free-kick saved, Conceicao scores late winner for POR
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Who is Francisco Conceicao, the scorer of the winning goal in Portugal vs Czechia at Euro 2024? 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Why was Portugal’s goal ruled off-side with Cristiano Ronaldo at the centre of it?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Conceicao nets stoppage-time winner as Portugal beats Czechia 2-1
    AFP
  4. POR 2-1 CZE Highlights, Euro 2024: Portugal capitalises on mistakes to edge past Czechia
    Team Sportstar
  5. Portugal vs Czechia HIGHLIGHTS, Euro 2024 in pictures: Ronaldo’s free-kick saved, Conceicao scores late winner for POR
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment