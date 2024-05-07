MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Italian Open 2024: Badosa shows signs of her old form in first-round win over Andreeva

Badosa was ranked as high as No. 2 before she missed the second half of last year due to a back injury that has also slowed her this season. She’s now No. 126.

Published : May 07, 2024 20:27 IST , ROME - 2 MINS READ

AP
Spain’s Paula Badosa celebrates after winning against Mirra Andreeva.
Spain’s Paula Badosa celebrates after winning against Mirra Andreeva. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain’s Paula Badosa celebrates after winning against Mirra Andreeva. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Paula Badosa showed signs of her former top-five form during a 6-2, 6-3 victory over 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the first round of the Italian Open on Tuesday.

Badosa was ranked as high as No. 2 before she missed the second half of last year due to a back injury that has also slowed her this season. She’s now No. 126.

Badosa jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first set before a 45-minute rain delay and then picked up where she left off against the 40th-ranked Andreeva, who was the WTA tour’s newcomer of the year in 2023.

Badosa reached the quarterfinals in Rome last year but that turned out to be her penultimate tournament of the season.

It was Badosa’s first win since beating Simona Halep at the Miami Open last month in Halep’s return from a doping ban. It also ended Badosa’s six-match losing streak against players ranked in the top 40 that had stretched back to Rome last year.

ALSO READ | Swiatek feeling the squeeze from crowded Masters calendar amidst Italian Open

Also on the red clay at the Foro Italico, Shelby Rogers routed Italian wild-card entry Lisa Pigato 6-1, 6-0.

The only other matches scheduled on the opening day featured 2021 U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez against Ana Bogdan and Yulia Putintseva against Martina Trevisan.

The men’s tournament starts on Wednesday with Novak Djokovic as the top seed and 10-time champion Rafael Nadal also entered. But Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz both withdrew due to injuries.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paula Badosa /

Italian Open /

Mirra Andreeva

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Italian Open 2024: Badosa shows signs of her old form in first-round win over Andreeva
    AP
  2. DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Fraser-McGurk has most IPL fifties scored under 20 balls; overtakes Narine, Head
    Team Sportstar
  3. DC vs RR Live Score IPL 2024: Porel hits fifty; Ashwin removes Axar Patel; DC 129/3 (11)
    Team Sportstar
  4. Scott Flemming appointed as head coach of Indian Senior Men’s Basketball team
    Team Sportstar
  5. Swiatek feeling the squeeze from crowded Masters calendar amidst Italian Open
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Italian Open 2024: Badosa shows signs of her old form in first-round win over Andreeva
    AP
  2. Swiatek feeling the squeeze from crowded Masters calendar amidst Italian Open
    AFP
  3. Pegula unsure about French Open participation after struggle with illness and injury
    Reuters
  4. Italian Open 2024: Rafael Nadal to make Rome return against qualifier
    AFP
  5. Rublev to return to hospital after taking Madrid title
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Italian Open 2024: Badosa shows signs of her old form in first-round win over Andreeva
    AP
  2. DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Fraser-McGurk has most IPL fifties scored under 20 balls; overtakes Narine, Head
    Team Sportstar
  3. DC vs RR Live Score IPL 2024: Porel hits fifty; Ashwin removes Axar Patel; DC 129/3 (11)
    Team Sportstar
  4. Scott Flemming appointed as head coach of Indian Senior Men’s Basketball team
    Team Sportstar
  5. Swiatek feeling the squeeze from crowded Masters calendar amidst Italian Open
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment