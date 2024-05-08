MagazineBuy Print

SRH vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants records joint-lowest IPL 2024 score at Hyderabad

LSG finished its 20 overs on 165 for four, tied with Chennai Super Kings who played at the venue in April.

Published : May 08, 2024 21:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lucknow Super Giants’ captain KL Rahul plays a shot.
Lucknow Super Giants’ captain KL Rahul plays a shot. | Photo Credit: -
Lucknow Super Giants’ captain KL Rahul plays a shot. | Photo Credit: -

Lucknow Super Giants recorded the joint-lowest team total at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in this edition of the Indian Premier League during its match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

LSG finished its 20 overs on 165 for four, tied with Chennai Super Kings who played at the venue in April.

ALSO FOLLOW | SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE & UPDATES

The venue has assisted batters this season with the home team registering a then IPL-record total of 277 against Mumbai Indians.

The visitor lost Marcus Stoinis and Quinton de Kock inside the PowerPlay, where it managed just 27 runs. KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya began a rebuild before the pair fell in the space of eight deliveries.

Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran then combined for a 99-run partnership to give something to LSG bowlers to play for. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the SRH bowlers, ending with two for 12 in his four overs.

Lucknow Super Giants /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

IPL 2024 /

Marcus Stoinis /

Quinton de Kock /

Nicholas Pooran /

Ayush Badoni

