MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Travis Head hits joint-fastest fifty for Sunrisers Hyderabad, second fastest of the season

Travis Head hit a quickfire fifty off 16 balls to power Sunrisers Hyderabad against Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday.

Published : May 08, 2024 21:54 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Travis Head
Travis Head | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

Travis Head | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Travis Head hit a quickfire fifty off 16 balls to power Sunrisers Hyderabad against Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing 166 to win in a match Sunrisers needs to win to stay comfortable in the playoff race this season, Head with opening partner Abhishek Sharma neutralised all worries of a slow wicket with a blistering start with the bat.

LSG’s innings featured 4 sixes and 16 fours. However, the pair plundered a whopping 101 runs in the PowerPlay with 13 fours and eight sixes.

Along the way, Head brought up his fifty, hitting Naveen-ul-Haq for consecutive boundaries, getting to the milestone in just 16 balls.

Head has scored a 16-ball fifty previously this season as well, against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last month. His partner, Abhishek Sharma, has also scored a 16-ball 50, against venue at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here in Uppal.

The fastest fifty of the season has been scored by Delhi Capitals’ Jason Fraser-McGurk, whose done it in just 15 balls twice at home, against SRH and MI.

Related Topics

Travis Head /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

IPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2024:Sunrisers Hyderabad 107/0 (6 overs); Head, Abhishek attack in PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Travis Head hits joint-fastest fifty for Sunrisers Hyderabad, second fastest of the season
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad registers second highest PowerPlay score of season
    Team Sportstar
  4. Italian Open 2024: Osaka wins in opening round, Berrettini withdraws
    AP
  5. Camila Giorgi listed under ‘retired players’ on ITIA website
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad registers second highest PowerPlay score of season
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Travis Head hits joint-fastest fifty for Sunrisers Hyderabad, second fastest of the season
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Start of Sunrisers Hyderabad innings delayed due to floodlight not working
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants records joint-lowest IPL 2024 score at Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  5. PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2024: Haddin provides Dhawan injury update, hints at plan ahead for Kings
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2024:Sunrisers Hyderabad 107/0 (6 overs); Head, Abhishek attack in PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Travis Head hits joint-fastest fifty for Sunrisers Hyderabad, second fastest of the season
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad registers second highest PowerPlay score of season
    Team Sportstar
  4. Italian Open 2024: Osaka wins in opening round, Berrettini withdraws
    AP
  5. Camila Giorgi listed under ‘retired players’ on ITIA website
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment