SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Travis Head hits joint-fastest fifty for Sunrisers Hyderabad, second fastest of the season

Travis Head hit a quickfire fifty off 16 balls to power Sunrisers Hyderabad against Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing 166 to win in a match Sunrisers needs to win to stay comfortable in the playoff race this season, Head with opening partner Abhishek Sharma neutralised all worries of a slow wicket with a blistering start with the bat.

LSG’s innings featured 4 sixes and 16 fours. However, the pair plundered a whopping 101 runs in the PowerPlay with 13 fours and eight sixes.

Along the way, Head brought up his fifty, hitting Naveen-ul-Haq for consecutive boundaries, getting to the milestone in just 16 balls.

Head has scored a 16-ball fifty previously this season as well, against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last month. His partner, Abhishek Sharma, has also scored a 16-ball 50, against venue at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here in Uppal.

The fastest fifty of the season has been scored by Delhi Capitals’ Jason Fraser-McGurk, whose done it in just 15 balls twice at home, against SRH and MI.