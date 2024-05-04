The Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowling unit had its tails up against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2024 match in Bengaluru on Saturday.
The visitor was 137 for seven after 18 overs, leaving it with a tough task of defending a sub-par total. at a venue known to assist batters.
Here is the list of lowest totals defended at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru:
- 138/7 by Kings XI Punjab against Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 2017
- 156/8 by Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Deccan Chargers - 2008
- 156/5 by Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Mumbai Indians - 2013
- 157/8 by Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Delhi Daredevils - 2012
- 157/8 by Royal Challengers Bengalur against Delhi Daredevils - 2017
Note: The list includes records for 20-over matches only
