The Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowling unit had its tails up against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2024 match in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The visitor was 137 for seven after 18 overs, leaving it with a tough task of defending a sub-par total. at a venue known to assist batters.

Here is the list of lowest totals defended at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru:

138/7 by Kings XI Punjab against Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 2017

156/8 by Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Deccan Chargers - 2008

156/5 by Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Mumbai Indians - 2013

157/8 by Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Delhi Daredevils - 2012

157/8 by Royal Challengers Bengalur against Delhi Daredevils - 2017

Note: The list includes records for 20-over matches only