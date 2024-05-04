MagazineBuy Print

RCB vs GT: Gujarat Titans records lowest score in PowerPlay in IPL 2024

In the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, GT batters could only put on 23/3 in the first six overs of the game.

Published : May 04, 2024 20:04 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan plays a shot during the IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan plays a shot during the IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan plays a shot during the IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Gujarat Titans on Saturday recorded the lowest PowerPlay score in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

In the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, GT batters could only put on 23/3 in the first six overs of the game.

Punjab Kings’ 27 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mullanpur on April 9 was previously the lowest total that a team could manage in the PowerPlay.

There was one more occasion when the GT top-order had failed to get going in the first six overs of the game. During its match against the Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad on April 17, GT had registered 30 inside the PowerPlay.

Follow RCB vs GT, IPL 2024 live

On Saturday, Gujarat’s scoring rate was heavily dented owing to three early wickets. The top three batters were all sent back for single-digit scores.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj removed the openers Wriddhiman Saha (1, 7b) and Shubman Gill (2, 7b), while all-rounder Cameron Green accounted for the dismissal of Sai Sudharsan (6, 14b).

Gujarat’s low PowerPlay score was on unexpected lines as commentator and former cricketer Matthew Hayden had predicted Bengaluru’s to be a scoring track before the match went underway.

“The square boundaries are 57m and 64m. 69m down the ground. It’s extremely hard, not a lot of grass. It will getting good for batting, can trust the bounce. The boundaries are really small. It can be a high-scoring contest,” he had reckoned.

