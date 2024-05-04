RCB vs GT, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru records team hat-trick against Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru completed a team hat-trick against Gujarat Titans during their IPL 2024 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

GT was bundled out for 147 runs inside 19 overs after RCB won the toss and opted to bowl.

The three wickets on three deliveries came in the 19th over with Manav Suthar, Mohit Sharma and Vijay Shankar returning to the dugout.

Suthar was caught at third man by Swapnil Singh off Vyshak Vijaykumar, Mohit sacrificed his wicket and was run out at the non-striker’s end on the second delivery and Vijay holed out at short third man off a top edge.