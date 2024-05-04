ISL 2023-24 Stats: Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s Dimitri Petratos wins Player of the Season award

Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s forward Dimitri Petratos won the Player of the season award in the 10th Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season.
The 10th edition of ISL came to an end with Mumbai City FC clinching the ISL Cup by defeating Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-1 at Salt Lake Stadium.
The Kolkata-based club which clinched the League Shield by trumping the Islanders in the final game of the league season failed to win a domestic treble after also winning the Durand Cup.
The Australian forward scored 10 goals and provided seven assists in the season.
