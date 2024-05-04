ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC’s road to the final

Mumbai City FC failed to defend its Indian Super League (ISL) Shield but will be looking to avenge it’s league defeat to Mohun Bagan Super Giant and in the ISL 2023-24 final which is set to be played at the Salt Lake Stadium on May 4.

It hasn’t been all smooth-sailing in the ISL for for the Islanders with changes in management and departure of key-players halfway through the season.

MATCH PREVIEW | ISL 2023-24 Final: Mohun Bagan eyes domestic treble in Shield finale rematch against Mumbai City FC

Sportstar takes you through MCFC’s road to the ISL final ahead of its big clash against MBSG.

AN EVENTFUL LEAGUE STAGE

MCFC started the league stage decently and remained unbeaten in the first 10-league matches of the season.

Although its longest serving head-coach, Des Buckingham, left the club in November, the west-coast side continued its form and became a dominant force under the helm of new coach Petr Kratky.

By the last match of the season, MCFC was leading the standings with 47 points and just a draw would have been enough for it to lift the Shield, however, it faced the mighty MBSG which beat the visiting Mumbai City side 2-1 and lifted the Shield instead.

READ |

Although MCFC couldn’t go the distance in its Shield-run, it did really well in coping with all the changes undergone by the club throughout the course of the season.

Key first-team players Greg Stewart, El Khayati Nasser and Rostyn Griffiths left the club in January during the break. Even Iker Guarrotxena, the reinforcement the club brought in up front got injured after a few games.

Despite such complications, MCFC’s Indian wingers Lallianzuala Chhangte and Vikram Partap Singh - the highest Indian goalscorers in the ISL this season - came in firing-form and almost pulled through the Shield defence.

MCFC also conceded the least amount of goals in the league stage (19).

HEROICS IN PLAYOFFS

After recovering from it’s Shield defeat, MCFC faced FC Goa in the ISL semifinals over the course of two-legs.

The first-leg was away from home at the Fatorda stadium where the Islanders beat the Gaurs 3-2 to take a one-goal advantage into its home leg.

READ | ISL 2023-24: How did Mohun Bagan Super Giant reach the final?

FC Goa enjoyed a lead of two goals till the 90th minute howvever, MCFC never backed down and scored three goals in seven minutes to seal its away-fixture.

Chhangte scored in the 90th minute followed by a strike from Vikram just a minute later to make things level. Chhangte shined again this time in the sixth minute of addition time when he scored the winner off of Jayesh Rane’s second assist of the night.

The home-leg was easy for MCFC when it beat FCG 2-0 (J. Pereyra Diaz 69’, Chhangte 83’) at the Mumbai Football Arena to dominate the semifinal tie 5-2 on aggregate and reach the final.