Pere Romeu has been named the new coach of the Barcelona women’s team with the Catalan, who was assistant to former coach Jonatan Giraldez for three seasons, signing a two-year contract, the Spanish club said on Friday.
Romeu will have big shoes to fill after Giraldez led Barcelona to a quadruple last season, winning the Champions League, Liga F, Copa de la Reina and the Spanish Super Cup -- losing only one match in all competitions.
Giraldez left the club to take over American NWSL side Washington Spirit.
“During these past three seasons as Giraldez’ assistant coach, Romeu has had a key analytical and game preparation role,” the club said.
Romeu will be assisted by Rafel Navarro, who has worked with the team since 2019.
Barcelona announced earlier this week the signings of Polish striker Ewa Pajor from VfL Wolfsburg and England keeper Ellie Roebuck from Manchester City.
Latest on Sportstar
- SVK vs UKR, Euro 2024: Super-sub Yaremchuk nets winner as Ukraine beats to Slovakia 2-1
- LIVE Poland vs Austria, Euro 2024: Trauner, Piatek goals keep scores level in second-half, POL v AUT in pictures
- Barcelona Women name former assistant Romeu as coach
- England vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: ENG 63/4 (11); Target-164; Baartman removes Ali, triggers middle-order collapse
- Poland vs Austria LIVE score, POL 1-1 AUT, Euro 2024: Piatek, Trauner goals keep scores level in second-half, match updates
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE