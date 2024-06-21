MagazineBuy Print

Barcelona Women name former assistant Romeu as coach

Pere Romeu will have big shoes to fill after outgoing coach Jonatan Giraldez led Barcelona to a quadruple last season, winning the Champions League, Liga F, Copa de la Reina and the Spanish Super Cup -- losing only one match in all competitions.

Published : Jun 21, 2024

Reuters
Romeu will be assisted by Rafel Navarro, who has worked with the team since 2019.
Romeu will be assisted by Rafel Navarro, who has worked with the team since 2019. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Romeu will be assisted by Rafel Navarro, who has worked with the team since 2019. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pere Romeu has been named the new coach of the Barcelona women’s team with the Catalan, who was assistant to former coach Jonatan Giraldez for three seasons, signing a two-year contract, the Spanish club said on Friday.

Romeu will have big shoes to fill after Giraldez led Barcelona to a quadruple last season, winning the Champions League, Liga F, Copa de la Reina and the Spanish Super Cup -- losing only one match in all competitions.

Giraldez left the club to take over American NWSL side Washington Spirit.

“During these past three seasons as Giraldez’ assistant coach, Romeu has had a key analytical and game preparation role,” the club said.

Romeu will be assisted by Rafel Navarro, who has worked with the team since 2019.

Barcelona announced earlier this week the signings of Polish striker Ewa Pajor from VfL Wolfsburg and England keeper Ellie Roebuck from Manchester City.

