Uruguay vs Bolivia, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news URU v BOL

Take a look at who can start in the Group C fixture between Uruguay and Bolivia in the ongoing Copa America 2024, and who can possibly miss it.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 17:23 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Uruguay’s Maximiliano Araujo, right, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal against Panama during a Copa America Group C match.
infoIcon

Uruguay’s Maximiliano Araujo, right, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal against Panama during a Copa America Group C match. | Photo Credit: AP

Uruguay faces Bolivia on Thursday in a Group C match in the Copa America 2024 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

There are no major suspensions or injuries that rule out any player from starting in the match.

Predicted Lineups for URU vs BOL

Uruguay (4-2-3-1): Rochet (GK), Vina, Olivera, R Araujo, Nandez, Ugarte, Valverde, M Araujo, Arrascaeta, Pellistri, Nunez

Bolivia (3-1-4-2): Viscarra (GK), Jose Sagredo, Haquin, Jesus Sagredo, Justiniano, Villamil, Saucedo, Fernandez, Medina, Miranda, Menacho

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Uruguay /

Bolivia

