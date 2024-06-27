Uruguay vs Bolivia, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news URU v BOL

Uruguay faces Bolivia on Thursday in a Group C match in the Copa America 2024 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

There are no major suspensions or injuries that rule out any player from starting in the match.

Predicted Lineups for URU vs BOL

Uruguay (4-2-3-1): Rochet (GK), Vina, Olivera, R Araujo, Nandez, Ugarte, Valverde, M Araujo, Arrascaeta, Pellistri, Nunez

Bolivia (3-1-4-2): Viscarra (GK), Jose Sagredo, Haquin, Jesus Sagredo, Justiniano, Villamil, Saucedo, Fernandez, Medina, Miranda, Menacho