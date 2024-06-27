MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Uruguay vs Boliva, LIVE telecast info, Copa America 2024: When and where to watch URU v BOL; Preview

Here’s all you need to know about the LIVE streaming and telecast info about the Group C Copa America 2024 match between Uruguay and Bolivia.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 16:26 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Uruguay’s Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring his side’s 2nd goal against Panama during a Copa America Group C match.
Uruguay's Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal against Panama during a Copa America Group C match.
Uruguay's Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal against Panama during a Copa America Group C match.

Preview

Group C toppers Uruguay will face bottom-placed Bolivia on Thursday in the Copa America 2024 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Bolivia will have to play a solid game to keep its Copa America hopes alive when it faces Uruguay, one of the best teams in the world and the best in South America, coach Antonio Carlos Zago said ahead of its second group-stage match.

Taking points against CONMEBOL rivals Uruguay is vital for Bolivia with its knockout stages chances on the line following their 2-0 defeat to the United States in its Group C opener on Sunday.

Brazilian coach Zago knows his team will have to step up its game against Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

“Tomorrow we are going to play against one of the best teams in the world at the moment, perhaps the best team in South America because they finished the year playing very well, and this year they are also playing well,” Zago told a news conference on Wednesday.

Bolivia last faced Uruguay in November, falling 3-0 in Montevideo in the South American World Cup qualifying tournament, where it stands second-to-last with just one win and five defeats.

Meanwhile, Uruguay, who beat Panama 3-1 in its first Copa match, are second in the qualifiers, trailing only Argentina, whom it also defeated back in November.

(With Reuters inputs)

LIVE Telecast info

When to watch the Uruguay vs Boliva Group C Copa America 2024 match?
The Group C match between Uruguay and Bolivia in the Copa America will kick off at 6:30 am IST on Friday at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Uruguay vs Bolivia in India?
There’s no official confirmation about the network on which Copa America 2024 will be telecast in India. However, you can follow all the LIVE updates from the match on Sportstar’s website and app.
Where to watch the LIVE stream of Uruguay vs Bolivia in India?
There’s no official confirmation about the platform on which Copa America 2024 will be streamed in India. However, you can follow all the LIVE updates from the match on Sportstar’s website and app.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Uruguay vs Bolivia in USA?
In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).

