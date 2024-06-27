Uruguay vs Boliva, LIVE telecast info, Copa America 2024: When and where to watch URU v BOL; Preview

Preview

Group C toppers Uruguay will face bottom-placed Bolivia on Thursday in the Copa America 2024 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Bolivia will have to play a solid game to keep its Copa America hopes alive when it faces Uruguay, one of the best teams in the world and the best in South America, coach Antonio Carlos Zago said ahead of its second group-stage match.

Taking points against CONMEBOL rivals Uruguay is vital for Bolivia with its knockout stages chances on the line following their 2-0 defeat to the United States in its Group C opener on Sunday.

Brazilian coach Zago knows his team will have to step up its game against Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

“Tomorrow we are going to play against one of the best teams in the world at the moment, perhaps the best team in South America because they finished the year playing very well, and this year they are also playing well,” Zago told a news conference on Wednesday.

Bolivia last faced Uruguay in November, falling 3-0 in Montevideo in the South American World Cup qualifying tournament, where it stands second-to-last with just one win and five defeats.

Meanwhile, Uruguay, who beat Panama 3-1 in its first Copa match, are second in the qualifiers, trailing only Argentina, whom it also defeated back in November.

(With Reuters inputs)

LIVE Telecast info