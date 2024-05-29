MagazineBuy Print

EURO 2024: Netherlands announces final 26-man squad; De Jong, Depay make the cut 

Quinten Timber and goalkeeper Nick Olij are others who miss out, along with injured Marten de Roon, providing an opportunity for Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch to make a return to the team for the first time in over a year.

Published : May 29, 2024 20:49 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Daley Blind, Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries react during the friendly football match between Germany and Netherlands in Frankfurt, western Germany, on March 26, 2024.
Daley Blind, Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries react during the friendly football match between Germany and Netherlands in Frankfurt, western Germany, on March 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
Daley Blind, Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries react during the friendly football match between Germany and Netherlands in Frankfurt, western Germany, on March 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman will gamble on the fitness of key midfielder Frenkie de Jong and forward Memphis Depay after including the duo in his final 26-man selection for the European Championship in Germany on Wednesday.

Both have been struggling with injuries of late, but with UEFA having extended squad sizes from 23 to 26 players for the June 14-July 14 finals, it is a risk worth taking for Koeman as he seeks to win a first continental title with the side since 1988, a tournament he played in.

ALSO READ: Fatigue factor worries Deschamps as France starts Euros preparation

There is no place for the uncapped left-back Ian Maatsen, who will feature for Borussia Dortmund against Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday and had been expected to be part of the squad.

Quinten Timber and goalkeeper Nick Olij are others who miss out, along with injured Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon, providing an opportunity for Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch to make a return to the team for the first time in over a year.

Netherlands squad:
Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Fleken (Brentford, England), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion, England)
Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City, England), Daley Blind (Girona FC, Spain), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan, Italy), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan, Italy), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich, Germany), Jeremy Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur, England), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, England)
Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (FC Barcelona, Spain), Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool, England), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta, Italy), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan, Italy), Jerdy Schouten (PSV Eindhoven), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig, Germany), Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven), Georginio Wijnaldum (Al Ettifaq, Saudi Arabia)
Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax Amsterdam), Brian Brobbey (Ajax Amsterdam), Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool, England), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Wout Weghorst (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany). 

