Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for the Netherlands vs England semifinal match?

Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands will take on Gareth Southgate’s England in the Euro 2024 semifinal at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on Wednesday (July 10, Thursaday at 12:30 AM IST).

German Felix Zwayer will be the referee for the match. Wednesday’s game will be Zwayer’s fourth of Euro 2024 and his second with the Netherlands after refereeing its 3-0 win over Romania in the round of 16.

Whos is Felix Zwayer?

As a young assistant referee, Zwayer received a six-month ban in 2006 over an allegation that he received money from another referee, Robert Hoyzer, who was banned for match-fixing.

After Zwayer oversaw a close 3-2 loss for Dortmund to Bayern Munich in December 2021, Jude Bellingham told Norwegian broadcaster Viaplay, “You give a referee that’s, you know, match-fixed before, the biggest game in Germany, what do you expect?”

Zwayer told German broadcaster Sky the following month that he received “unbelievable” emailed messages and Berlin police informed him of a death threat made against him online. He denied ever having been told of plans to manipulate games or having received money from Hoyzer to do so.

He will be assisted by compatriots Stefan Lupp and Marco Achmuller while Bastian Dankert will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR NETHERLANDS VS FRANCE

Referee: Felix Zwayer (Germany) Assistant referees: Stefan Lupp (Germany) and Marco Achmuller (Germany) Video Assistant Referee: Bastian Dankert (Germany) Assistant Video Assistant Referees: Christian Dingert (Germany) and Marco Fritz (Germany) Fourth official: Daniel Siebert (Germany)

