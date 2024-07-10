MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for the Netherlands vs England semifinal match?

Take a look at the full list of officials for the Euro 2024 semifinal match between Netherlands and England being played at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

Published : Jul 10, 2024 12:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Referee Felix Zwayer.
Referee Felix Zwayer. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Referee Felix Zwayer. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands will take on Gareth Southgate’s England in the Euro 2024 semifinal at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on Wednesday (July 10, Thursaday at 12:30 AM IST).

German Felix Zwayer will be the referee for the match. Wednesday’s game will be Zwayer’s fourth of Euro 2024 and his second with the Netherlands after refereeing its 3-0 win over Romania in the round of 16.

Whos is Felix Zwayer?

As a young assistant referee, Zwayer received a six-month ban in 2006 over an allegation that he received money from another referee, Robert Hoyzer, who was banned for match-fixing.

After Zwayer oversaw a close 3-2 loss for Dortmund to Bayern Munich in December 2021, Jude Bellingham told Norwegian broadcaster Viaplay, “You give a referee that’s, you know, match-fixed before, the biggest game in Germany, what do you expect?”

Zwayer told German broadcaster Sky the following month that he received “unbelievable” emailed messages and Berlin police informed him of a death threat made against him online. He denied ever having been told of plans to manipulate games or having received money from Hoyzer to do so.

ALSO READ | Stumbling England and Netherlands get shot at redemption

He will be assisted by compatriots Stefan Lupp and Marco Achmuller while Bastian Dankert will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR NETHERLANDS VS FRANCE

Referee: Felix Zwayer (Germany)
Assistant referees: Stefan Lupp (Germany) and Marco Achmuller (Germany)
Video Assistant Referee: Bastian Dankert (Germany)
Assistant Video Assistant Referees: Christian Dingert (Germany) and Marco Fritz (Germany)
Fourth official: Daniel Siebert (Germany)

(With inputs from AP)

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PCB sacks selectors Wahaz Riaz and Abdul Razzaq after disappointing T20 World Cup 2024
    Reuters
  2. No bed of roses - Scaloni hails Argentina’s grit after making Copa America 2024 final
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Paolini pummels Navarro to book semifinal with Vekic
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: Koeman shrugs off Dutch travel disruption, says team is ready for semifinal
    Reuters
  5. Euro 2024: Southgate defends reluctance to use his bench
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for the Netherlands vs England semifinal match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Uruguay vs Colombia LIVE stream info, Copa America 2024: Where, when to watch the URU v COL semfinal; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Netherlands vs England, semifinal; Predicted lineups for NED V ENG, will Saka and Gakpo start?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024 semifinal: Key stats, players and numbers ahead of NED v ENG
    Team Sportstar
  5. Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024 semifinal: All-time head-to-head record ahead of NED v ENG
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PCB sacks selectors Wahaz Riaz and Abdul Razzaq after disappointing T20 World Cup 2024
    Reuters
  2. No bed of roses - Scaloni hails Argentina’s grit after making Copa America 2024 final
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Paolini pummels Navarro to book semifinal with Vekic
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: Koeman shrugs off Dutch travel disruption, says team is ready for semifinal
    Reuters
  5. Euro 2024: Southgate defends reluctance to use his bench
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment