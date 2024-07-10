Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024 semifinal: Key stats, players and numbers ahead of NED v ENG

England can reach back-to-back European Championship finals when it meets the Netherlands in Dortmund in the second semifinal. The winner plays Spain or France in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final.

Both teams conceded the opening goal in their quarterfinals before coming back to win, with England beating Switzerland in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw and the Netherlands winning 2-1 against Turkey.

The Netherlands will be by far the highest-ranked team England has faced after group games with Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia, followed by knockout games with Slovakia and Switzerland.

Dutch forward Cody Gakpo is the top-scoring player left at Euro 2024 with three goals. What was initially thought to be a fourth against Turkey was instead ruled to be an own goal. Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are England’s top scorers with two.

Here are the key stats, players and records you need to know ahead of the Euro 2024 semifinal clash between Netherlands and England at the BVB Stadion Dortmund:

ENGLAND

Team stats:

England has scored five goals in Euro 2024

England has only conceded three goals in the tournament so far.

England is third in terms of possession in the tournament averaging 58.6 per-cent.

England has a passing accuracy of 90 per-cent.

England has taken the eighth most attempts in Euro 2024 with 57 out of which 15 were on target.

In terms of ball recoveries, England is fourth in the charts with 201.

England has had two clean sheets in Euro 2024.

Player stats:

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane are the leading goal scorers for the side with two.

Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Declan Rice and Marc Guehi have all given one assist so far in Euro 2024.

Kane has made the most attempts on goal for England (4) followed by Bellingham (3).

John Stones has completed the most passes for England. (412)

Defensively Guehi has recovered the ball the most number of times for England. (37)

Jordan Pickford has just conceded three goals and has made 12 saves in five matches for England.

Players suspended in semifinal

England has no players suspended for Euro 2024 semifinal.

Key facts and records you need to know:

England has been struggling to find momentum and both of it’s matches in knockouts stage has gone onto extra-time

Bellingham scored a stunning bicycle kick in the dying minutes in the round of 16 against Slovakia to keep his side in the tournament. He made an offensive gesture after scoring the goal which is why UEFA has fined him and banned him for one match.

England beat Switzerland in the quarterfinal on penalties after Pickford saved Manuel Akanji’s spot kick.

Cole Palmer is yet to start a game for England despite having an amazing season with Chelsea.

England has never won the Euros. It’s best finish was runner-up after it lost in the last edition against Italy in the final on penalties.

NETHERLANDS

Team stats:

Netherlands has scored nine goals in Euro 2024 so far.

Netherlands has conceded five goals in the tournament so far.

Netherlands is sixth in terms of possession in the tournament averaging 55.2 per-cent.

Netherlands has a passing accuracy of 88.6 per-cent.

Netherland has taken the fifth most attempts in Euro 2024 with 74 out of which 20 were on target.

In terms of ball recoveries, Netherlands is thirteenth with just 154.

Netherlands has had two clean sheets in Euro 2024.

Player stats:

Cody Gakpo is the join-leading goal scorer of Euro 2024 with three goals.

Xavi Simons and Nathan Ake have given two assists each so far in Euro 2024.

Cody Gakpo has made the most attempts on goal for Netherlands. (8)

Stefan De Vrij has completed the most passes for Netherlands. (320)

Defensively De Vrij has recovered the ball the most number of times for Netherlands. (28)

Bart Verbruggen has conceded five goals and has made 16 saves in five matches for Netherlands.

Players suspended in semifinal

Netherlands has no players suspended for Euro 2024 semifinal.

Key facts and records you need to know:

Netherlands finished its Group D standings third despite drawing against France after losing it’s third game against Austria.

Key player Frenkie De Jong is not in the squad due to an injury and was pulled out last-minute.

Matthijs De Ligt is yet to start a game for Netherlands in Euro 2024.

Netherlands beat Turkey in the quarterfinal thanks to a late header by De Vrij.

Netherlands has won the Euros only once in 1988 which is also its only major international trophy.

(With inputs from AP)