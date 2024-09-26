Women’s football: Odisha FC signs Cameroon international Eliane as third foreigner before AFC Champions League

Odisha FC Women has signed Cameroon international Eliane Manbolamo Bodolo for the rest of the season, the Indian Women’s League side announced on Thursday.

The 33-year-old, who last played for Portuguese top-division side Atlético Ouriense, became the latest addition to the IWL-winning side and is expected to be one of the key centre-backs for the team in the upcoming season.

“We are excited to have Eliane join our squad,” said Crispin Chettri, head coach of the Odisha FC women’s team. “Her experience and leadership will greatly enhance our defensive capabilities and we are confident she will make a significant contribution to the team.”

Odisha, established in 2022, has made significant progress in women’s football in the country, winning the Odisha Women’s League in its first season and clinching the top-flight title last season.

It also became the first club to qualify for the inaugural edition of the AFC Women’s Champions League (AWCL) after it finished atop its qualification group in the preliminary round.

Eliane became the third foreign signing for Odisha, with the club previously roping in defender Mariam Ibrahim from Nigeria and forward Jennifer Kankam Yeboah.

Jennifer was adjudged Ghana’s Best Female Footballer of the Year this year and scored twice in the preliminary stage of the AWCL.

Odisha is drawn with Japanese heavyweight Urawa Red Diamonds, Ho Chi Minh City from Vietnam and Taichung Blue Whale from Chinese Taipei in the tournament and will open the tournament against Urawa on October 6.