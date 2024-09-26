MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Giroud, Lloris win maiden trophy in Major League Soccer as LAFC beats Sporting KC to clinch US Open Cup

It was Los Angeles FC’s first appearance in the Open Cup championship and snapped a run of four straight title matches across various competitions without a victory.

Published : Sep 26, 2024 12:43 IST , Los Angeles, California - 2 MINS READ

AP
Olivier Giroud (#9) and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (#1) of Los Angeles FC hoist the Championship trophy after defeating Sporting Kansas City, 3-1, during the U.S. Open Cup final at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
Olivier Giroud (#9) and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (#1) of Los Angeles FC hoist the Championship trophy after defeating Sporting Kansas City, 3-1, during the U.S. Open Cup final at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Olivier Giroud (#9) and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (#1) of Los Angeles FC hoist the Championship trophy after defeating Sporting Kansas City, 3-1, during the U.S. Open Cup final at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Omar Campos and Kei Kamara scored in extra time and Los Angeles FC won the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup for the first time with a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.

French striker Olivier Giroud also scored for LAFC, which captured its fourth trophy since starting play in 2018. The club captured Major League Soccer’s Supporters Shield as the top club in the regular season in 2019 and ‘22, and then beat the Philadelphia Union in penalty kicks to win the MLS Cup in 2022.

It was LAFC’s first appearance in the Open Cup championship and snapped a run of four straight title matches across various competitions without a victory. It was the 109th edition of the Open Cup, the oldest national soccer competition.

By advancing to the finals of the Leagues Cup and U.S. Open Cup, LAFC is on pace to play 46 matches in the regular season. It played in 53 matches last year, including advancing to the final of the CONCACAF Champions League and MLS Cup.

With Wednesday’s win, LAFC is 48-25-21 in all competitions over the past two seasons.

ALSO READ: Mauricio Pochettino to make competitive debut as USA coach in CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal

Erik Thommy scored for Sporting KC, which had won four previous Open Cup finals, with the last coming in 2017.

Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia made three saves that helped keep the game scoreless in the first half.

Giroud broke through for LAFC in the 53rd minute, catching Melia out of the goal and beating two defenders.

Olivier Giroud #9 of Los Angeles FC celebrates his gaol standing over Robert Castellanos #19 of Sporting Kansas City during the second half of U.S. Open Cup Championship final.
Olivier Giroud #9 of Los Angeles FC celebrates his gaol standing over Robert Castellanos #19 of Sporting Kansas City during the second half of U.S. Open Cup Championship final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
lightbox-info

Olivier Giroud #9 of Los Angeles FC celebrates his gaol standing over Robert Castellanos #19 of Sporting Kansas City during the second half of U.S. Open Cup Championship final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

It was Giroud’s second goal in 10 matches for LAFC since joining the club in early August.

Thommy tied it up in the 60th minute with a blast inside the near post off a cross from Dániel Sallói.

Campos, a second-half substitute, scored in the 102nd from atop the box for his first goal with LAFC.

Kamara, the second-leading goal scorer in MLS history, added an insurance goal on a header in the 109th minute LAFC is fourth in the Western Conference going into the home stretch of the MLS regular season. Sporting Kansas City will not qualify for the postseason.

Related Topics

Los Angeles FC /

Major League Soccer /

Olivier Giroud /

Hugo Lloris

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Giroud, Lloris win maiden trophy in Major League Soccer as LAFC beats Sporting KC to clinch US Open Cup
    AP
  2. Japan Open 2024: Tsitsipas knocked out in first round of ATP 500 event
    AFP
  3. NBA: LeBron and Bronny already scrimmaging with Lakers ahead of historic father-and-son season
    AP
  4. Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports
    Ayon Sengupta
  5. Sunil Gavaskar: India fortunate to have Ashwin, Jadeja in the team
    Sunil Gavaskar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Giroud, Lloris win maiden trophy in Major League Soccer as LAFC beats Sporting KC to clinch US Open Cup
    AP
  2. FIFA Club World Cup touted to be played in U.S. East Coast; CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 to avoid same area
    AP
  3. UWCL: Wolfsburg, Hammarby through to women’s Champions League group stage
    Reuters
  4. League Cup: Liverpool thrashes West Ham; Ethan Nwaneri’s brace helps Arsenal crush Bolton in third round
    Reuters
  5. Arsenal goalkeeper Jack Porter becomes club’s youngest-ever starter at 16
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Giroud, Lloris win maiden trophy in Major League Soccer as LAFC beats Sporting KC to clinch US Open Cup
    AP
  2. Japan Open 2024: Tsitsipas knocked out in first round of ATP 500 event
    AFP
  3. NBA: LeBron and Bronny already scrimmaging with Lakers ahead of historic father-and-son season
    AP
  4. Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports
    Ayon Sengupta
  5. Sunil Gavaskar: India fortunate to have Ashwin, Jadeja in the team
    Sunil Gavaskar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment