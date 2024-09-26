MotoGP announces 22-race calendar for 2025 season

MotoGP announced its provisional calendar for the 2025 season on Thursday, which will feature a record 22 races, a new event in Hungary and a move to Thailand for the opening round of the season.

The events will be taking place in 18 countries across five continents, it will mark the return of Brno in Czechia and MotorLand Aragon in Spain.

Following the postponement of India’s return to 2026, the full schedule has been released for 2025 ahead of this weekend’s Indonesian Grand Prix.

🚨 The #MotoGP2025 calendar is out! 🚨



22 races, 18 countries, five continents: check out where and when #MotoGP goes racing next season 🌍🗓️ pic.twitter.com/tYhqrWDG4M — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 26, 2024

Thailand will host the opening round of the 2025 season in March, shifting from its October slot this year. It will be the first stop of four races to start the season, followed by races in Argentina, U.S.A. and Qatar.

After the confirmation of the Portuguese Grand Prix for the next two years, it will mark the penultimate round followed by Valencia that will conclude the season in November.

Despite having its attempts to run a campaign over 22 rounds thwarted in 2023 and 2024, Dorna will persevere with what would be a record number of events should the 2025 MotoGP season go as planned.