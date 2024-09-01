Odisha FC edges Etihad Club to advance to group stages in inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League

Odisha FC secured its place in the group stage of the inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League 2024-25 with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Etihad Club of Jordan in its final Group B match.

The match was a thrilling encounter from the start, with both teams creating early chances. Odisha’s Jennifer Kankam Yeboah opened the scoring in the 27th minute after a defensive error by Etihad.

Just before halftime, both teams were reduced to 10 players following an altercation between Albtoush and Grace.

In the second half, Etihad fought back and equalized through Maysa Jbarah in the 57th minute. However, Odisha responded quickly, with Yeboah scoring her second goal of the match in the 71st minute to seal the victory for her side.

With the win, Odisha FC finishes top of Group B with a perfect six points and will now compete in Group C against Urawa Red Diamond Ladies, Ho Chi Minh City FC, and Taichung Blue Whale Women’s Football.