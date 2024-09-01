MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Odisha FC edges Etihad Club to advance to group stages in inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League

Odisha FC will now compete against Urawa Red Diamond Ladies, Ho Chi Minh City FC, and Taichung Blue Whale Women’s Football.

Published : Sep 01, 2024 09:04 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jennifer Kankam Yeboah opened the scoring in the 27th minute after a defensive error by Etihad.
Jennifer Kankam Yeboah opened the scoring in the 27th minute after a defensive error by Etihad. | Photo Credit: OdishaFCW/X
infoIcon

Jennifer Kankam Yeboah opened the scoring in the 27th minute after a defensive error by Etihad. | Photo Credit: OdishaFCW/X

Odisha FC secured its place in the group stage of the inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League 2024-25 with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Etihad Club of Jordan in its final Group B match.

The match was a thrilling encounter from the start, with both teams creating early chances. Odisha’s Jennifer Kankam Yeboah opened the scoring in the 27th minute after a defensive error by Etihad.

Just before halftime, both teams were reduced to 10 players following an altercation between Albtoush and Grace.

ALSO READ | Intercontinental Cup preview: India team news, likely lineup, squad update, formation and dates

In the second half, Etihad fought back and equalized through Maysa Jbarah in the 57th minute. However, Odisha responded quickly, with Yeboah scoring her second goal of the match in the 71st minute to seal the victory for her side.

With the win, Odisha FC finishes top of Group B with a perfect six points and will now compete in Group C against Urawa Red Diamond Ladies, Ho Chi Minh City FC, and Taichung Blue Whale Women’s Football.

Related stories

Related Topics

Odisha FC Women /

AFC Women's Champions League 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Odisha FC edges Etihad Club to advance to group stages in inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League
    Team Sportstar
  2. Major League Soccer: Luis Suarez brace helps Inter Miami rout Chicago Fire 4-1
    Reuters
  3. Former Ivory Coast defender Sol Bamba passes away aged 39
    Reuters
  4. Durand Cup 2024 Final Highlights: NorthEast United beats Mohun Bagan 4-3 in penalty shootout after MBSG 2-2 NEUFC in regulation time
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Erling Haaland hat-trick earns Manchester City 3-1 win against West Ham United
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Odisha FC edges Etihad Club to advance to group stages in inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League
    Team Sportstar
  2. Major League Soccer: Luis Suarez brace helps Inter Miami rout Chicago Fire 4-1
    Reuters
  3. Former Ivory Coast defender Sol Bamba passes away aged 39
    Reuters
  4. CHI 1-4 MIA Highlights; Major League Soccer: Luis Suarez scores twice as Inter Miami beats Chicago Fire 4-1
    Team Sportstar
  5. Intercontinental Cup preview: India team news, likely lineup, squad update, formation and dates
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Odisha FC edges Etihad Club to advance to group stages in inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League
    Team Sportstar
  2. Major League Soccer: Luis Suarez brace helps Inter Miami rout Chicago Fire 4-1
    Reuters
  3. Former Ivory Coast defender Sol Bamba passes away aged 39
    Reuters
  4. Durand Cup 2024 Final Highlights: NorthEast United beats Mohun Bagan 4-3 in penalty shootout after MBSG 2-2 NEUFC in regulation time
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Erling Haaland hat-trick earns Manchester City 3-1 win against West Ham United
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment