Former champion Wolfsburg, debutants Galatasaray and Hammarby, and Valerenga became the latest teams to qualify for the group stages of the 2024-25 UEFA Women’s Champions League on Wednesday.

They are the first teams through from the second round of qualifying while Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will have to overturn deficits in the second leg matches.

With four spots confirmed, eight more teams will make it through after the final round of qualifying games on September 26.

The 12 teams will join automatic entrants Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern Munchen and Chelsea in the group stage draw on Friday (September 27).

The group stage matches will begin on October 8/9 and go on till December 16/17.

Group stage matches

Matchday 1: October 8/9

Matchday 2: October 16/17

Matchday 3: November 12/13

Matchday 4: November 20/21

Matchday 5: December 11/12

Matchday 6: December 17/18

2025 schedule

Quarterfinal & semifinal draw - February 7, 2025

Quarterfinals

First leg: March 18/19, 2025

Second leg: March 26/27, 2025

Semifinals

First leg: April 19/20, 2025

Second leg: April26/27, 2025

Final - May 23, 24 or 25, 2025 (TBC)