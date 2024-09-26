MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Which teams have qualified for group stage of UEFA Women’s Champions League 2024-25?

With four spots confirmed in this season’s UEFA Women’s Champions League, eight more teams will make it through after the final round of qualifying games on September 26.

Published : Sep 26, 2024 15:20 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Wolfsburg’s Tabea Wassmuth celebrates after scoring its fifth goal in the second round of Women’s Champions League 2025 qualifying.
Wolfsburg’s Tabea Wassmuth celebrates after scoring its fifth goal in the second round of Women’s Champions League 2025 qualifying. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Wolfsburg’s Tabea Wassmuth celebrates after scoring its fifth goal in the second round of Women’s Champions League 2025 qualifying. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Former champion Wolfsburg, debutants Galatasaray and Hammarby, and Valerenga became the latest teams to qualify for the group stages of the 2024-25 UEFA Women’s Champions League on Wednesday.

They are the first teams through from the second round of qualifying while Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will have to overturn deficits in the second leg matches.

With four spots confirmed, eight more teams will make it through after the final round of qualifying games on September 26.

The 12 teams will join automatic entrants Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern Munchen and Chelsea in the group stage draw on Friday (September 27).

The group stage matches will begin on October 8/9 and go on till December 16/17.

Group stage matches

  • Matchday 1: October 8/9
  • Matchday 2: October 16/17
  • Matchday 3: November 12/13
  • Matchday 4: November 20/21
  • Matchday 5: December 11/12
  • Matchday 6: December 17/18

2025 schedule

Quarterfinal & semifinal draw - February 7, 2025

Quarterfinals

  • First leg: March 18/19, 2025
  • Second leg: March 26/27, 2025

Semifinals

  • First leg: April 19/20, 2025
  • Second leg: April26/27, 2025

Final - May 23, 24 or 25, 2025 (TBC)

Related Topics

Women's Football /

UEFA Women's Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s football: Odisha FC signs Cameroon international Eliane as third foreigner before AFC Champions League
    Team Sportstar
  2. MotoGP announces provisional 22-race calendar for 2025 season
    Team Sportstar
  3. Which teams have qualified for group stage of UEFA Women’s Champions League 2024-25?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shakib retires from T20Is, to play last his Test against South Africa
    Shayan Acharya
  5. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Complete details of changed schedule, dates, venues, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Which teams have qualified for group stage of UEFA Women’s Champions League 2024-25?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s football: Odisha FC signs Cameroon international Eliane as third foreigner before AFC Champions League
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2025 qualifiers: India looks to ride on winning momentum against powerhouse Iran
    Team Sportstar
  4. Giroud, Lloris win maiden trophy in Major League Soccer as LAFC beats Sporting KC to clinch US Open Cup
    AP
  5. FIFA Club World Cup touted to be played in U.S. East Coast; CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 to avoid same area
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s football: Odisha FC signs Cameroon international Eliane as third foreigner before AFC Champions League
    Team Sportstar
  2. MotoGP announces provisional 22-race calendar for 2025 season
    Team Sportstar
  3. Which teams have qualified for group stage of UEFA Women’s Champions League 2024-25?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shakib retires from T20Is, to play last his Test against South Africa
    Shayan Acharya
  5. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Complete details of changed schedule, dates, venues, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment