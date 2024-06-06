MagazineBuy Print

Indonesia Open 2024: Lakshya Sen enters quarterfinals, Treesa-Gayatri duo loses

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the men’s singles quarterfinals of the Indonesian Open tournament with a comfortable victory over Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 15:30 IST , Jakarta - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Lakshya Sen of India in action against Kenta Nishimoto of Japan during day three of the Indonesia Open in Jakarta.
Lakshya Sen of India in action against Kenta Nishimoto of Japan during day three of the Indonesia Open in Jakarta. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Lakshya Sen of India in action against Kenta Nishimoto of Japan during day three of the Indonesia Open in Jakarta. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the men’s singles quarterfinals of the Indonesian Open tournament with a comfortable victory over Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto.

Sen hardly batted an eyelid while securing a 21-9, 21-15 win over Nishimoto in his pre-quarterfinal match.

However, it was curtains for Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in the women’s doubles.

The Indian pair went down to Japan’s Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara 21-19, 19-21, 19-21 after an intense Round of 16 match.

ALSO READ | Sindhu exits after first round defeat to Hsu Wen-chi

The Indian mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy lost 9-21, 11-21 to China’s Siwei Zheng and Yaqiong Huang, the top seeds.

Later, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa went down 13-21, 21-19, 13-21 to the pair from South Korea, Ha Na Baek and So-Hee Lee.

In the men’s singles Priyanshu Rajawat will take on Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand, the reigning world champion and the gold medallist in last year’s World Championships.

