Indonesia Open 2024: Lakshya Sen enters quarterfinals, Treesa-Gayatri duo loses

Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the men’s singles quarterfinals of the Indonesian Open tournament with a comfortable victory over Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto.
Sen hardly batted an eyelid while securing a 21-9, 21-15 win over Nishimoto in his pre-quarterfinal match.
However, it was curtains for Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in the women’s doubles.
The Indian pair went down to Japan’s Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara 21-19, 19-21, 19-21 after an intense Round of 16 match.
The Indian mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy lost 9-21, 11-21 to China’s Siwei Zheng and Yaqiong Huang, the top seeds.
Later, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa went down 13-21, 21-19, 13-21 to the pair from South Korea, Ha Na Baek and So-Hee Lee.
In the men’s singles Priyanshu Rajawat will take on Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand, the reigning world champion and the gold medallist in last year’s World Championships.
