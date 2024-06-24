MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WI vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Jansen forced off the field after collision with Rabada while attempting a catch

Jansen, who was fielding at long off collided mid-air with long on fielder Kagiso Rabada while trying to prevent an Aiden Markram delivery from going for six.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 06:43 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa's Marco Jansen takes a catch to dismiss West Indies' Nicholas Pooran during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
South Africa's Marco Jansen takes a catch to dismiss West Indies' Nicholas Pooran during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) | Photo Credit: Lynne Sladky
infoIcon

South Africa's Marco Jansen takes a catch to dismiss West Indies' Nicholas Pooran during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) | Photo Credit: Lynne Sladky

South Africa bowler Marco Jansen was forced off the field with injury during his side’s T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight encounter against the West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

Jansen, who was fielding at long off collided mid-air with long on fielder Kagiso Rabada while trying to prevent an Aiden Markram delivery from going for six.

In the seventh over, Kyle Mayers lofted a delivery from Markram over the head of the bowler towards the sightscreen when the collision between the two teammmates took place.

After losing two early wickets, opener Mayers and Roston Chase rebuilt the innings for the co-host combining for a half-century stand.

While Rabada was able to carry on despite being in some discomfort, Jansen spent a considerable amount of time on the floor beyond the boundary line before making his way to the dressing room for further treatment.

More to follow...

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Marco Jansen /

Kagiso Rabada /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Uruguay vs Panama LIVE score, URU 0-0 PAN, Copa America 2024: Nunez denied penalty, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Chase, Mayers rebuild; WI 69/2 in 10 overs vs SA
    Team Sportstar
  3. WI vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Jansen forced off the field after collision with Rabada while attempting a catch
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Uruguay vs Panama Group C match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Uruguay vs Panama LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in URU v PAN, Preview, H2H record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. WI vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Jansen forced off the field after collision with Rabada while attempting a catch
    Team Sportstar
  2. West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Chase, Mayers rebuild; WI 69/2 in 10 overs vs SA
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs USA: Jos Buttler hits five sixes in Harmeet Singh’s over, joint-third most expensive in T20 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup Super Eight Points Table Group 2 updated after ENG vs USA: England thumps United States to qualify for semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs USA: England becomes first team to qualify for semifinals with thumping win over United States
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Uruguay vs Panama LIVE score, URU 0-0 PAN, Copa America 2024: Nunez denied penalty, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Chase, Mayers rebuild; WI 69/2 in 10 overs vs SA
    Team Sportstar
  3. WI vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Jansen forced off the field after collision with Rabada while attempting a catch
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Uruguay vs Panama Group C match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Uruguay vs Panama LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in URU v PAN, Preview, H2H record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment