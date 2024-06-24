WI vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Jansen forced off the field after collision with Rabada while attempting a catch

South Africa bowler Marco Jansen was forced off the field with injury during his side’s T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight encounter against the West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

Jansen, who was fielding at long off collided mid-air with long on fielder Kagiso Rabada while trying to prevent an Aiden Markram delivery from going for six.

In the seventh over, Kyle Mayers lofted a delivery from Markram over the head of the bowler towards the sightscreen when the collision between the two teammmates took place.

After losing two early wickets, opener Mayers and Roston Chase rebuilt the innings for the co-host combining for a half-century stand.

While Rabada was able to carry on despite being in some discomfort, Jansen spent a considerable amount of time on the floor beyond the boundary line before making his way to the dressing room for further treatment.

More to follow...