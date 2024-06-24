AUS vs IND Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: Australia vs India Super Eight match details, start time, venue

Australia and India will lock horns in a crucial T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Monday.

The Aussies will hope to bounce back from a shock defeat to Afghanistan, while the Indians will be keen to continue their winning momentum.

AUS vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match details:

When will AUS vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match between Australia and India will take place on Monday, June 24.

When will AUS vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match between Australia and India will begin at 8 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for AUS vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match between Australia and India will take place at 7.30 PM IST.

Where will AUS vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match between Australia and India will be held at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

How to watch AUS vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match between Australia and India will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch AUS vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?

The T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match between Australia and India will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.