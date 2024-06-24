MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs IND Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: Australia vs India Super Eight match details, start time, venue

AUS vs IND T20 World Cup 2024: Here are the match details, start time, venue and squads for the Australia vs India Super Eight Group 1 contest in St. Lucia on Monday.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 07:29 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma in action.
India’s Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma in action. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK/THE HINDU
infoIcon

India’s Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma in action. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK/THE HINDU

Australia and India will lock horns in a crucial T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Monday.

The Aussies will hope to bounce back from a shock defeat to Afghanistan, while the Indians will be keen to continue their winning momentum.

AUS vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match details:

When will AUS vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match between Australia and India will take place on Monday, June 24.

When will AUS vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match between Australia and India will begin at 8 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for AUS vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match between Australia and India will take place at 7.30 PM IST.

Where will AUS vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match between Australia and India will be held at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

How to watch AUS vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match between Australia and India will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch AUS vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?

The T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match between Australia and India will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

THE SQUADS
AUSTRALIA
Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa.
INDIA
Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

