MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs AUS pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight: Ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia

IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024: Here is everything you need to know about the pitch, ground conditions, and average scores at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia ahead of the Super Eight match between India and Australia on Monday.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 07:32 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Ground staff and officials inspect the pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia.
FILE PHOTO: Ground staff and officials inspect the pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ground staff and officials inspect the pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India and Australia will face off in a T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 1 match at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Monday.

The venue has hosted five matches in the ongoing tournament so far, and the team batting first has emerged victorious on three occasions. The most recent match held here resulted in a nervy seven-run win for South Africa, which posted a middling 163 for six in 20 overs before successfully defending the total.

The conditions here have favoured the batters as the venue has the highest average run rate amongst all other venues used in this tournament. Runs have come at 8.92 runs an over at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

T20I STATS AT DAREN SAMMY NATIONAL CRICKET STADIUM
Matches played: 23
Team batting first won: 12
Team batting second won: 11
Average first innings score: 157
Highest total (1st innings): West Indies 218/5 (20) vs Afghanistan (2024)
Lowest total (1st innings): West Indies 105 (19) vs Australia (2010)

PITCH REPORT

In 10 innings at this venue in the tournament so far, the 200-run mark has been breached a couple of times, while teams have scored 180 or more on six occasions. However, the last game at this venue, played between England and South Africa, was the first day game here in the tournament and the conditions weren’t as favourable for the batters as they were during the night matches.

While the pacers have picked 32 wickets at this venue in the tournament, spinners have accounted for 23 scalps. However, the tweakers have been significantly more adept at controlling the scoring rate by going at 7.91 runs an over, as compared to the quicks, who concede 9.42 per over.

TOSS FACTOR

The flip of the coin hasn’t been an overwhelming factor in deciding the outcome of a match at this venue. In T20Is, the team winning the toss has won 11 out of 23 games.

Captains have chosen to bat first 12 out of 23 times, and have won six of those games. The team deciding to bowl first has won five out of 11 games here.

In the ongoing World Cup, captains have decided to bowl first here in all the five matches, but have faced defeat on three occasions after doing so.

A FEEL OF THE CONDITIONS
While India is yet to play a match at this venue in the ongoing tournament, Australia will have the advantage of already having played here. The Aussies faced off against Scotland last Sunday here and successfully chased down a 181-run target with two balls to spare and five wickets in hand.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Russell runs himself out for 15; WI 124/8 in 19 overs vs SA
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight: Ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 1: Semifinals qualification scenarios for Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and India
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs IND Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: Australia vs India Super Eight match details, start time, venue
    Team Sportstar
  5. Uruguay vs Panama LIVE score, URU 1-0 PAN, Copa America 2024: Max Araujo goal keeps La Celeste ahead at HT, match updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. IND vs AUS pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight: Ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs IND Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: Australia vs India Super Eight match details, start time, venue
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 1: Semifinals qualification scenarios for Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and India
    Team Sportstar
  4. WI vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Jansen forced off the field after collision with Rabada while attempting a catch
    Team Sportstar
  5. West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Russell runs himself out for 15; WI 124/8 in 19 overs vs SA
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Russell runs himself out for 15; WI 124/8 in 19 overs vs SA
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight: Ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 1: Semifinals qualification scenarios for Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and India
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs IND Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: Australia vs India Super Eight match details, start time, venue
    Team Sportstar
  5. Uruguay vs Panama LIVE score, URU 1-0 PAN, Copa America 2024: Max Araujo goal keeps La Celeste ahead at HT, match updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment