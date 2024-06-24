IND vs AUS pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight: Ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia

India and Australia will face off in a T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 1 match at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Monday.

The venue has hosted five matches in the ongoing tournament so far, and the team batting first has emerged victorious on three occasions. The most recent match held here resulted in a nervy seven-run win for South Africa, which posted a middling 163 for six in 20 overs before successfully defending the total.

The conditions here have favoured the batters as the venue has the highest average run rate amongst all other venues used in this tournament. Runs have come at 8.92 runs an over at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

T20I STATS AT DAREN SAMMY NATIONAL CRICKET STADIUM Matches played: 23 Team batting first won: 12 Team batting second won: 11 Average first innings score: 157 Highest total (1st innings): West Indies 218/5 (20) vs Afghanistan (2024) Lowest total (1st innings): West Indies 105 (19) vs Australia (2010)

PITCH REPORT

In 10 innings at this venue in the tournament so far, the 200-run mark has been breached a couple of times, while teams have scored 180 or more on six occasions. However, the last game at this venue, played between England and South Africa, was the first day game here in the tournament and the conditions weren’t as favourable for the batters as they were during the night matches.

While the pacers have picked 32 wickets at this venue in the tournament, spinners have accounted for 23 scalps. However, the tweakers have been significantly more adept at controlling the scoring rate by going at 7.91 runs an over, as compared to the quicks, who concede 9.42 per over.

TOSS FACTOR

The flip of the coin hasn’t been an overwhelming factor in deciding the outcome of a match at this venue. In T20Is, the team winning the toss has won 11 out of 23 games.

Captains have chosen to bat first 12 out of 23 times, and have won six of those games. The team deciding to bowl first has won five out of 11 games here.

In the ongoing World Cup, captains have decided to bowl first here in all the five matches, but have faced defeat on three occasions after doing so.