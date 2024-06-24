T20 World Cup Super Eight Points Table Group 2 updated after WI vs SA: South Africa secures top spot with nervy win over West Indies

South Africa secured the top spot in Group 2 of the Super Eight after pipping West Indies by three wickets in a nervy game at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound on Monday.

On Sunday, England beat the United States of America by 10 wickets in a Super Eight Group 2 match to become the first team to qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Here’s the updated points table after the WI vs SA Super Eight match:

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR 1. South Africa 3 3 0 6 +0.599 2. England 3 2 1 4 +1.992 3. West Indies 3 1 2 2 +0.963 4. USA 3 0 3 0 -3.905

(Updated after WI vs SA Super Eight Group 2 match on June 24)