T20 World Cup Super Eight Points Table Group 2 updated after WI vs SA: South Africa secures top spot with nervy win over West Indies

South Africa secured the top spot in Group 2 of the Super Eight after pipping West Indies by three wickets in a nervy game at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound on Monday.
On Sunday, England beat the United States of America by 10 wickets in a Super Eight Group 2 match to become the first team to qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2024.
Here’s the updated points table after the WI vs SA Super Eight match:
|Team
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1. South Africa
|3
|3
|0
|6
|+0.599
|2. England
|3
|2
|1
|4
|+1.992
|3. West Indies
|3
|1
|2
|2
|+0.963
|4. USA
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-3.905
(Updated after WI vs SA Super Eight Group 2 match on June 24)
