MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup Super Eight Points Table Group 2 updated after WI vs SA: South Africa secures top spot with nervy win over West Indies

T20 World Cup 2024: Here is the Super Eight Group 2 standings after the match between West Indies and South Africa in North Sound on Monday.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 10:31 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs, left, and teammate David Miller run between the wickets during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and South Africa.
South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs, left, and teammate David Miller run between the wickets during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and South Africa. | Photo Credit: Lynne Sladky/AP
infoIcon

South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs, left, and teammate David Miller run between the wickets during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and South Africa. | Photo Credit: Lynne Sladky/AP

South Africa secured the top spot in Group 2 of the Super Eight after pipping West Indies by three wickets in a nervy game at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound on Monday.

On Sunday, England beat the United States of America by 10 wickets in a Super Eight Group 2 match to become the first team to qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Here’s the updated points table after the WI vs SA Super Eight match:

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
1. South Africa 3 3 0 6 +0.599
2. England 3 2 1 4 +1.992
3. West Indies 3 1 2 2 +0.963
4. USA 3 0 3 0 -3.905

(Updated after WI vs SA Super Eight Group 2 match on June 24)

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

West Indies /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup Super Eight Points Table Group 2 updated after WI vs SA: South Africa secures top spot with nervy win over West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  2. West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA wins close contest by three wickets to qualify for semis
    Team Sportstar
  3. U.S. Swimming Trials: Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel switch focus to Australian showdown in Paris
    Reuters
  4. U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Lyles wins 100-m to qualify for Paris Olympics
    AP
  5. Copa America 2024: Uruguay notches 3-1 win against a resolute Panama side
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup Super Eight Points Table Group 2 updated after WI vs SA: South Africa secures top spot with nervy win over West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India vs Australia predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Buttler hails Rashid, Livingstone after England beats USA to enter semis
    PTI
  4. IND vs AUS head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Australia overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight: Ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup Super Eight Points Table Group 2 updated after WI vs SA: South Africa secures top spot with nervy win over West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  2. West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA wins close contest by three wickets to qualify for semis
    Team Sportstar
  3. U.S. Swimming Trials: Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel switch focus to Australian showdown in Paris
    Reuters
  4. U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Lyles wins 100-m to qualify for Paris Olympics
    AP
  5. Copa America 2024: Uruguay notches 3-1 win against a resolute Panama side
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment