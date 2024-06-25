MagazineBuy Print

AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: How can Bangladesh qualify for semifinals after Afghanistan scores 115/5 in 1st innings?

AFG vs BAN: Bangladesh needs to beat Afghanistan with 47 deliveries to spare to qualify for the last-four round.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 07:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bangladesh’s Litton Das in action against Afghanistan.
Bangladesh’s Litton Das in action against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bangladesh’s Litton Das in action against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: AP

Bangladesh restriced Afghanistan to 115 runs in the first innings of their Super Eight match in Kingstown, St Vincent on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score Updates

Both the teams are on two points and still in contention to join India in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Bangladesh now needs to chase this target with 47 deliveries to spare to pip Afghanistan and Australia into the last-four stage. If it wins by a lower margin, Australia will go though.

This means it needs to get to 116 runs in 12.1 overs. It can also qualify if it ties the scores in 12.4 overs and then finishes with a six. However, due to a rain delay, this equation might change if the overs are reduced.

Afghanistan can make it to the semifinals only if it wins the contest. Even a washed out contest will mean that the Afghan Atalan make it to their first ICC semifinals.

