Bangladesh restriced Afghanistan to 115 runs in the first innings of their Super Eight match in Kingstown, St Vincent on Tuesday.

Both the teams are on two points and still in contention to join India in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Bangladesh now needs to chase this target with 47 deliveries to spare to pip Afghanistan and Australia into the last-four stage. If it wins by a lower margin, Australia will go though.

This means it needs to get to 116 runs in 12.1 overs. It can also qualify if it ties the scores in 12.4 overs and then finishes with a six. However, due to a rain delay, this equation might change if the overs are reduced.

Afghanistan can make it to the semifinals only if it wins the contest. Even a washed out contest will mean that the Afghan Atalan make it to their first ICC semifinals.