AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Rishad Hossain picks most wickets by Bangladesh bowler in single T20 WC edition

Rishad Hossain broke the record for the most wickets in a single T20 World Cup 2024 for Bangladesh during the Super Eight encounter against Afghanistan in Kingstown, St. Vincent on Tuesday.

The leg-spinner picked up three wickets against Afghanistan to take his tally to 14 for the season, beating the previous record of 11 held by Shakib al Hasan.

The 21-year-old picked up the crucial wickets of openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran to put Afghanistan on the back foot before picking up Gulbadin Naib to help restrict the opponent to 115 in its 20 overs.