AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Rishad Hossain picks most wickets by Bangladesh bowler in single T20 WC edition

The leg-spinner picked up three wickets against Afghanistan to take his tally to 14 for the season, beating the previous record of 11 held by Shakib al Hasan.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 08:14 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bangladesh’s Rishad Hossain and teammates celebrate a wicket during their Super 8 Group 1 match against India in the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024, at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.
Bangladesh’s Rishad Hossain and teammates celebrate a wicket during their Super 8 Group 1 match against India in the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024, at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

Bangladesh’s Rishad Hossain and teammates celebrate a wicket during their Super 8 Group 1 match against India in the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024, at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. | Photo Credit: ANI

Rishad Hossain broke the record for the most wickets in a single T20 World Cup 2024 for Bangladesh during the Super Eight encounter against Afghanistan in Kingstown, St. Vincent on Tuesday.

The leg-spinner picked up three wickets against Afghanistan to take his tally to 14 for the season, beating the previous record of 11 held by Shakib al Hasan.

The 21-year-old picked up the crucial wickets of openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran to put Afghanistan on the back foot before picking up Gulbadin Naib to help restrict the opponent to 115 in its 20 overs.

Most wickets for Bangladesh in a single T20 WC
14 - Rishad Hossain in 2024
11 - Shakib Al Hasan in 2021
11 - Tanzim Hasan Sakib in 2024
10 - Al-Amin Hossain in 2014
10 - Shakib Al Hasan in 2016

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Bangladesh /

Afghanistan

