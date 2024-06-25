MagazineBuy Print

AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: What does Afghanistan need to do to qualify for semifinals?

T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan has two points from two Super Eight games and remains in contention to qualify for the semifinals going into the contest against Bangladesh.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 00:05 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan’s captain Rashid Khan in action against Australia.
Afghanistan’s captain Rashid Khan in action against Australia. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Afghanistan’s captain Rashid Khan in action against Australia. | Photo Credit: AFP

Afghanistan needs to win against Bangladesh in St Vincent on Tuesday in its final Super Eight match to qualify for the semifinals of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The Afghan Atalan’s cause was helped by Australia losing to India by 24 runs on Monday.

This is how the points table looks in group two after India’s win over Australia.

The loss for Australia meant its Net Run Rate moved into the negative and is not too far ahead of Afghanistan. The Rashid Khan-led side now needs to win, by any margin, to advance and knock out Australia.

For Australia to advance, Bangladesh needs to win by 61 runs or fewer (assuming it scores 160 runs in the first innings). If Bangladesh wins by more than this margin, it will pip Australia and Afghanistan for the second spot from the group.

