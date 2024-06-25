Copa America 2024: James Rodriguez stars as Colombia pips Paraguay in a 2-1 win

Colombia opened its Copa America 2024 campaign in Group D with a 2-1 win against Paraguay on Monday at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Goals from Daniel Munoz and Jefferson Lerma, both assisted by skipper James Rodriguez, gave Colombia a comfortable 2-0 lead at halftime.

It was Julio Enciso’s second half goal that infused some hope into the Paraguayan team, but Colombia saw off the win to clinch all three points.

As it happened: Colombia vs Paraguay HIGHLIGHTS, Copa America 2024

More to follow