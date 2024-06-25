MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: James Rodriguez stars as Colombia pips Paraguay in a 2-1 win

Goals from Daniel Munoz and Jefferson Lerma, both assisted by skipper James Rodriguez, gave Colombia a comfortable 2-0 lead at halftime.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 05:32 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
James Rodriguez of Colombia assisted both of his side’s goals against Paraguay in the Group D opener of Copa America 2024.
James Rodriguez of Colombia assisted both of his side’s goals against Paraguay in the Group D opener of Copa America 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

James Rodriguez of Colombia assisted both of his side's goals against Paraguay in the Group D opener of Copa America 2024.

