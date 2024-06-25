Colombia opened its Copa America 2024 campaign in Group D with a 2-1 win against Paraguay on Monday at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Goals from Daniel Munoz and Jefferson Lerma, both assisted by skipper James Rodriguez, gave Colombia a comfortable 2-0 lead at halftime.
It was Julio Enciso’s second half goal that infused some hope into the Paraguayan team, but Colombia saw off the win to clinch all three points.
As it happened: Colombia vs Paraguay HIGHLIGHTS, Copa America 2024
More to follow
Latest on Sportstar
- Brazil vs Costa Rica LIVE updates, Copa America Group D: Lineups out; Vinicius starts; BRA v CRC; Score, 6:30 AM IST kick-off
- Copa America 2024: James Rodriguez stars as Colombia pips Paraguay in a 2-1 win
- Colombia vs Paraguay Highlights, COL 2-1 PAR; Copa America 2024: Goals from Lerman, Munoz hand win to Los Cafeteros in Group D opener
- Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: AFG wins toss vs BAN, elects to bat first; Taskin returns
- Why is Neymar not playing in Brazil vs Costa Rica Copa America 2024 match?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE