AFG vs BAN Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Super Eight match?

AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Here are the match details, streaming info and full squads for the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match in St Vincent on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 22:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan’s captain Rashid Khan (L) celebrates the dismissal of India’s Virat Kohli.
Afghanistan’s captain Rashid Khan (L) celebrates the dismissal of India’s Virat Kohli. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan (L) celebrates the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli. | Photo Credit: AFP

Afghanistan is on the cusp of history, sitting just one win away from the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2024, which it will hope to pull off against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info

When will Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (IST)

When will Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.

What time will the toss take place for Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at 5:30 AM IST.

Where will Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent and Grenadines.

How to watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match online in India?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

THE SQUADS
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammed Ishaq (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen ul Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
