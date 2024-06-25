MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: France, England and Netherlands qualify for round of 16

The three teams’ qualification was confirmed after Albania’s 1-0 loss to Spain in its final match of Group B.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 03:31 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
France’s Kylian Mbappe.
France’s Kylian Mbappe. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

France’s Kylian Mbappe. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

France, England and Netherlands have confirmed a spot in the last-16 of Euro 2024, after Albania’s 1-0 loss to Spain on Monday. All three nations have secured the spots after confirming at least a third place finish in their respective groups.

All three teams are currently on four points in their respective groups, with a game in hand. This is more than third-placed Hungary in Group A, which has three points and Croatia in Group B with two points.

In Group D, only one of France or Netherlands can possibly finish third while the other is guaranteed at least the runner-up position.

France faces Poland and Netherlands takes on Austria in their final Group D matches on Tuesday while England faces Slovenia in its Group C clash.

ALSO READ | Euro 2024: Spain completes perfect group stage to send Albania out

England will win its group if it beats Slovenia or England draw and Denmark does not win against Serbia. If England draws and Denmark win they will be split for first and second place on overall goal difference.

Netherlands will be through to the round of 16 (in the top two) if it avoids defeat against Austria. Netherlands will win the group if it wins and France do not, or if Netherlands draw and France lose.

If France and Netherlands both win or both draw they will be split for first and second place by the above criteria, similarly for second and third place if they both lose.

