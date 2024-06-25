MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Spain continues winning streak, beats Albania 1-0

Spain beat Albania 1-0 to complete its group stage with three wins out of three games at the Dusseldorf Arena on Monday.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 02:24 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Ferran Torres scored the opening goal against Albania.
Spain’s Ferran Torres scored the opening goal against Albania. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
