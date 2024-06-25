Why is Neymar not playing in Brazil vs Costa Rica Copa America 2024 match?

Neymar does not feature in Brazil’s starting line-up ahead of its Copa America 2024 opening match against Costa Rica at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles.

Head coach Dorival Júnior didn’t name Neymar on his 26-man roster for the tournament due to the player rupturing his ACL while playing for his country in a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Uruguay last October.

The injury has kept Neymar out of action since then.

Neymar is Brazil’s all-time highest goalscorer with 79 strikes in 128 appearances.

Casemiro is another major exclusion from the Brazil squad, with Dorival not selecting him for tactical reasons.