Why is Neymar not playing in Brazil vs Costa Rica Copa America 2024 match?

Head coach Dorival Júnior didn't name Neymar on his 26-man roster for the tournament due to the player rupturing his ACL while playing for his country in a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Uruguay last October. 

Published : Jun 25, 2024 05:28 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Brazil’s Neymar in action
Brazil’s Neymar in action | Photo Credit: RICARDO MORAES
infoIcon

Brazil’s Neymar in action | Photo Credit: RICARDO MORAES

Neymar does not feature in Brazil’s starting line-up ahead of its Copa America 2024 opening match against Costa Rica at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles.

Head coach Dorival Júnior didn’t name Neymar on his 26-man roster for the tournament due to the player rupturing his ACL while playing for his country in a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Uruguay last October. 

FOLLOW: LIVE updates from the Brazil vs Costa Rica, Copa America

The injury has kept Neymar out of action since then.

Neymar is Brazil’s all-time highest goalscorer with 79 strikes in 128 appearances.

Casemiro is another major exclusion from the Brazil squad, with Dorival not selecting him for tactical reasons.

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

