LIVE Brazil vs Costa Rica updates, Copa America Group D: Lineups out; Vinicius starts; BRA v CRC; Score, 6:30 AM IST kick-off

BRA vs CRC: Follow live updates of the Brazil vs Costa Rica Copa America 2024 Group D match from the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Updated : Jun 25, 2024 05:58 IST

Team Sportstar
(L-R) Éder Militão, Rodrygo, Bruno Guimarães, Vinicius Junior and Endrick of Brazil take part in a training session ahead of their opening match against Costa Rica.
(L-R) Éder Militão, Rodrygo, Bruno Guimarães, Vinicius Junior and Endrick of Brazil take part in a training session ahead of their opening match against Costa Rica. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
(L-R) Éder Militão, Rodrygo, Bruno Guimarães, Vinicius Junior and Endrick of Brazil take part in a training session ahead of their opening match against Costa Rica. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Brazil vs Costa Rica Copa America 2024 Group D match from the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

  • June 25, 2024 05:34
    Brazil has a big player missing in Copa America 2024

    Why is Neymar not playing in Brazil vs Costa Rica Copa America 2024 match?

    Head coach Dorival Júnior didn’t name Neymar on his 26-man roster for the tournament due to the player rupturing his ACL while playing for his country in a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Uruguay last October. 

  • June 25, 2024 05:18
    Brazil vs Costa Rica starting line-ups out!

    Brazil: Alisson (GK); Arana, Marquinhos, Eder Militao, Danilo; Bruno Guimaraes, Paqueta, Joao Gomes; Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Raphinha 


    Costa Rica: Sequeira (GK); Mitchell, Vargas, Calvo (c); Quiros, Brenes, Galo, Lassiter, Ugalde, Aguilera, Zamora 

  • June 25, 2024 05:03
    PREVIEW

    Brazil opens its 2024 Copa America campaign against Costa Rica on Monday in Los Angeles with a whole new look almost from top to bottom, with Real Madrid’s rising star Vinicius Jr leading a group that were waiting for an opportunity for a fresh start.


    After a heartbreaking shootout defeat by Croatia in the World Cup quarter-finals at Qatar 2022, Brazil went through two caretaker managers as it waited for almost a year trying to lure manager Carlo Ancelotti from Real Madrid.


    It got a 1-0 win over England at Wembley and fought back to draw 3-3 with Spain at the Bernabeu earlier this year.


    In both games his hero was teenage sensation Endrick, who became the youngest to score at Wembley aged 17 and a few days later got the equaliser against Spain, leaving Real Madrid fans salivating as he will soon join the European champion.


    The Copa America will be the first time Dorival has had time to work extensively with his players, who face Costa Rica following a three-week training camp in Florida before taking on Paraguay and Colombia in Group D.


    With most of the attention on world champions Argentina and Lionel Messi, now playing in the MLS, Brazil will start their Copa America campaign without great expectations - something Dorival will be familiar with from his experience at club level.

    (with inputs from Reuters)


    When and where will the Brazil vs Costa Rica Copa America 2024 Group D match kick off?


    The Brazil vs Costa Rica Copa America 2024 Group D match will kick off on Monday, June 25 (3:30 AM IST) at at the SoFi Stadium in California, United States of America.


    Where to watch the live telecast of the Brazil vs Costa Rica Copa America 2024 Group D match in India?


    There is no official confirmation about on which Network the Brazil vs Costa Rica Copa America 2024 Group D match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on the Sportstar website and app.


    Where to live stream the Brazil vs Costa Rica Copa America 2024 Group D match in India?


    There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Brazil vs Costa Rica Copa America 2024 Group D match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on the Sportstar website and app.


    Where to watch the live telecast of the Brazil vs Costa Rica Copa America 2024 Group D match in USA?


    In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2)

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
