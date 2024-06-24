AFG vs BAN head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh overall stats, most runs, wickets

On a high after its morale-boosting win over Australia, Afghanistan will look for another resounding Super Eight result against Bangladesh in St. Vincent in hope of making it to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.
Though Bangladesh has lost both its games so far, it remains in contention for a place in the last four too courtesy of an improbable outcome.
AFG vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is
AFG vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP
MOST RUNS IN AFG vs BAN T20Is
|Batter
|Mat.
|Runs
|SR
|Avg.
|HS
|Mohammad Nabi (AFG)
|11
|219
|120.99
|31.28
|84*
|Mahmudullah (BAN)
|9
|194
|116.86
|24.25
|45
|Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)
|11
|185
|116.35
|23.12
|70*
MOST WICKETS IN AFG vs BAN T20Is
|Bowler
|Mat.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Rashid Khan (AFG)
|10
|18
|5.50
|11.61
|4/12
|Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)
|11
|15
|5.51
|15.13
|3/8
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG)
|9
|13
|5.25
|14.15
|4/15
