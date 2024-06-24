MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFG vs BAN head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh overall stats, most runs, wickets

AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Here are all the head-to-head stats, records and key numbers ahead of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match in St. Vincent on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 21:54 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan’s players celebrate after winning against Australia.
Afghanistan’s players celebrate after winning against Australia. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Afghanistan’s players celebrate after winning against Australia. | Photo Credit: PTI

On a high after its morale-boosting win over Australia, Afghanistan will look for another resounding Super Eight result against Bangladesh in St. Vincent in hope of making it to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.

Though Bangladesh has lost both its games so far, it remains in contention for a place in the last four too courtesy of an improbable outcome.

AFG vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is
Matches played: 11
Afghanistan won: 6
Bangladesh won: 5
Last result: Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets (Sylhet, 2023)
AFG vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP
Matches played: 1
Afghanistan won: 0
Bangladesh won: 1
Only Result: Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets (Mirpur, 2014)

MOST RUNS IN AFG vs BAN T20Is

Batter Mat. Runs SR Avg. HS
Mohammad Nabi (AFG) 11 219 120.99 31.28 84*
Mahmudullah (BAN) 9 194 116.86 24.25 45
Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 11 185 116.35 23.12 70*

MOST WICKETS IN AFG vs BAN T20Is

Bowler Mat. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Rashid Khan (AFG) 10 18 5.50 11.61 4/12
Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 11 15 5.51 15.13 3/8
Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG) 9 13 5.25 14.15 4/15

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Afghanistan /

Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: IND 205/5; Rohit’s blazing knock helps IND record highest total vs AUS
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFG vs BAN head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Snoop Dogg lights up US Olympic trials in sprint, commentary stint
    Reuters
  4. BCCI: Changes in domestic season, success of ODI World Cup 2023, IPL and WPL discussed in meeting
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. IND vs AUS: Full list of records broken by Rohit Sharma during T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight against Australia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. AFG vs BAN head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS: Full list of records broken by Rohit Sharma during T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight against Australia
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma becomes first to hit 200 sixes in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli becomes second Indian to score two ducks in single T20 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma becomes second-highest six-hitter in T20 World Cups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: IND 205/5; Rohit’s blazing knock helps IND record highest total vs AUS
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFG vs BAN head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Snoop Dogg lights up US Olympic trials in sprint, commentary stint
    Reuters
  4. BCCI: Changes in domestic season, success of ODI World Cup 2023, IPL and WPL discussed in meeting
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. IND vs AUS: Full list of records broken by Rohit Sharma during T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight against Australia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment