T20 World Cup 2024: India to face England in second semifinal in Guyana

India confirmed its semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup 2024 after beating Australia by 24 runs in the Super 8 Group 1 match at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Monday.

India also finished on top of Group 1 with six points after winning all of its Super 8 matches.

With this win, India also finalised its semifinal match against England, which finished second in Group 2 behind South Africa.

India will take on England in the second semifinal at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday, June 27.

Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the last Super 8 match to decide on the last semifinalist.