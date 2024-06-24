MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024: India to face England in second semifinal in Guyana

With this win, India also finalised its semifinal match against England, which finished second in Group 2 behind South Africa.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 23:49 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian team celebrates during the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Australia.
Indian team celebrates during the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Australia. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Indian team celebrates during the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Australia. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

India confirmed its semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup 2024 after beating Australia by 24 runs in the Super 8 Group 1 match at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Monday.

India also finished on top of Group 1 with six points after winning all of its Super 8 matches.

With this win, India also finalised its semifinal match against England, which finished second in Group 2 behind South Africa.

India will take on England in the second semifinal at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday, June 27.

Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the last Super 8 match to decide on the last semifinalist.

T20 World Cup 2024 SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE
SF 1. South Africa vs TBC — St Vincent, June 27 (6:00 AM, IST)
SF 2. India vs England — Guyana, June 27 (8:00 PM, IST)

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

Australia

