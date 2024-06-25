T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Group 1 Points Table updated after AFG vs BAN: Afghanistan wins by 8 runs, advances to semifinal

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by eight runs (DLS Method) at the Arnos Vale Stadium on Tuesday to book a spot in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Afghanistan’s triumph meant Australia was knocked out from the competition. India confirmed its semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup 2024 after beating Australia by 24 runs. India also finished on top of Group 1 with six points after winning all of its Super 8 matches.

T20 WORLD CUP SUPER 8 GROUP 1 POINTS TABLE

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR India (Q) 3 3 0 6 +2.017 Afghanistan (Q) 3 2 1 4 -0.267 Australia 3 1 2 2 -0.331 Bangladesh 3 0 3 0 -1.714

(Updated after AFG vs BAN Super 8 Group 1 match on June 25)