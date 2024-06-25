Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by eight runs (DLS Method) at the Arnos Vale Stadium on Tuesday to book a spot in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2024.
Afghanistan’s triumph meant Australia was knocked out from the competition. India confirmed its semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup 2024 after beating Australia by 24 runs. India also finished on top of Group 1 with six points after winning all of its Super 8 matches.
T20 WORLD CUP SUPER 8 GROUP 1 POINTS TABLE
|Team
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|India (Q)
|3
|3
|0
|6
|+2.017
|Afghanistan (Q)
|3
|2
|1
|4
|-0.267
|Australia
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-0.331
|Bangladesh
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-1.714
(Updated after AFG vs BAN Super 8 Group 1 match on June 25)
Latest on Sportstar
- Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: BAN 105 all out; AFG make semis with 8-run win
- Most runs in T20 World Cup 2024: Rahmanullah Gurbaz leads the charts after Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Super Eight clash
- T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Group 1 Points Table updated after AFG vs BAN: Afghanistan wins by 8 runs, advances to semifinal
- AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan edges out Bangladesh in low-scoring thriller, reaches first semifinal
- T20 World Cup 2024: Australia knocked out after Afghanistan beats Bangladesh in Super Eight
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE