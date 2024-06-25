MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Group 1 Points Table updated after AFG vs BAN: Afghanistan wins by 8 runs, advances to semifinal

AFG vs BAN: Here’s the updated Super 8 Group 1 points table of the T20 World Cup 2024 after the match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 10:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Ishaq appeals for a wicket.
Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Ishaq appeals for a wicket. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Ishaq appeals for a wicket. | Photo Credit: AP

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by eight runs (DLS Method) at the Arnos Vale Stadium on Tuesday to book a spot in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Afghanistan’s triumph meant Australia was knocked out from the competition. India confirmed its semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup 2024 after beating Australia by 24 runs. India also finished on top of Group 1 with six points after winning all of its Super 8 matches.

T20 WORLD CUP SUPER 8 GROUP 1 POINTS TABLE

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
India (Q) 3 3 0 6 +2.017
Afghanistan (Q) 3 2 1 4 -0.267
Australia 3 1 2 2 -0.331
Bangladesh 3 0 3 0 -1.714

(Updated after AFG vs BAN Super 8 Group 1 match on June 25)

