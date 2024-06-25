AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: What happens if Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match is washed out due to rain?

Afghanistan takes on Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St. Vincent on Tuesday with three teams in Group 1 still in contention to make the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Inserted into bat by Bangladesh, Afghanistan struggled to get its innings going before a few meaty blows from skipper Rashid Khan helped it post 115/5 in 20 overs.

But as soon as the innings was completed, the heavens opened up in Kingstown with ground staff scampering across to cover the pitch.

What happens if the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match is washed out due to rain?

If the rain doesn’t relent in Kingstown, Afghanistan will go through to the semifinal of the T20 World Cup. A no result with hand both the teams one point each.

Australia is currently on two points in Group 1 after losses against Afghanistan and India. A solitary point to Afghanistan at the end of this contest will take it to three points and therefore a spot in the semifinal against South Africa.