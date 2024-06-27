MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Ecuador notches first win with a fighting 3-1 win against Jamaica

La Tri got the breakthrough after Kasey Palmer deflected the ball into the net in the 13th minute. Kendry Paez converted from the spot to double Ecuador’s lead.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 05:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kendry Paez of Ecuador celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s second goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group B match between Ecuador and Jamaica at Allegiant Stadium on June 26, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Kendry Paez of Ecuador celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s second goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group B match between Ecuador and Jamaica at Allegiant Stadium on June 26, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Kendry Paez of Ecuador celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s second goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group B match between Ecuador and Jamaica at Allegiant Stadium on June 26, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Ecuador notched its first win of Copa America 2024 after a 2-1 win against Jamaica in their Group B clash at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, USA on Wednesday.

La Tri got the breakthrough after Kasey Palmer deflected the ball into the net in the 13th minute. Kendry Paez converted from the spot to double Ecuador’s lead.

AS IT HAPPENED: Ecuador vs Jamaica HIGHLIGHTS

Michail Antonio pulled a goal back in the 54th minute, but the Reggae Boyz failed to find the equaliser.

Alan Minda put the final nail in Jamaica’s coffin after converting a brilliant solo effort to score Ecuador’s third in second-half stoppage time.

This is Jamaica’s second loss on the trot in Copa America 2024 and elimination is likely on the cards for Heimir Hallgrimsson and his men.

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Ecuador /

Jamaica

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs AFG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: Afghanistan wins toss, opts to bat v South Africa, teams unchanged
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ecuador vs Jamaica highlights, ECU 3-1 JAM, Copa America 2024: Minda, Paez goals confirm win for La Tri
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: South Africa vs Afghanistan predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Ecuador notches first win with a fighting 3-1 win against Jamaica
    Team Sportstar
  5. Spain football squad for Paris Olympics: Yamal, Williams and Pedri not included
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Copa America 2024: Ecuador notches first win with a fighting 3-1 win against Jamaica
    Team Sportstar
  2. Venezuela vs Mexico LIVE updates, Copa America 2024: VEN v MEX, Preview, Team news, 6:30 AM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ecuador’s Kendry Paez becomes youngest goalscorer in Copa America 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Why is Enner Valencia not playing in Ecuador vs Jamaica?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Complete points table after group stage; Georgia confirms spot in knockouts after beating Portugal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs AFG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: Afghanistan wins toss, opts to bat v South Africa, teams unchanged
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ecuador vs Jamaica highlights, ECU 3-1 JAM, Copa America 2024: Minda, Paez goals confirm win for La Tri
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: South Africa vs Afghanistan predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Ecuador notches first win with a fighting 3-1 win against Jamaica
    Team Sportstar
  5. Spain football squad for Paris Olympics: Yamal, Williams and Pedri not included
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment