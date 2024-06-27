Copa America 2024: Ecuador notches first win with a fighting 3-1 win against Jamaica

Ecuador notched its first win of Copa America 2024 after a 2-1 win against Jamaica in their Group B clash at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, USA on Wednesday.
La Tri got the breakthrough after Kasey Palmer deflected the ball into the net in the 13th minute. Kendry Paez converted from the spot to double Ecuador’s lead.
AS IT HAPPENED: Ecuador vs Jamaica HIGHLIGHTS
Michail Antonio pulled a goal back in the 54th minute, but the Reggae Boyz failed to find the equaliser.
Alan Minda put the final nail in Jamaica’s coffin after converting a brilliant solo effort to score Ecuador’s third in second-half stoppage time.
This is Jamaica’s second loss on the trot in Copa America 2024 and elimination is likely on the cards for Heimir Hallgrimsson and his men.
