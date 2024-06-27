MagazineBuy Print

WTA Finals Riyadh: Garbine Muguruza named new tournament director

Muguruza is the first former player to be in charge of the season-ending championships, an event she won in 2021.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 08:49 IST , Riyadh - 1 MIN READ

AP
Garbine Muguruza during the opening ceremony of the WTA finals in Saudi Arabia. 
Garbine Muguruza during the opening ceremony of the WTA finals in Saudi Arabia.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Garbine Muguruza during the opening ceremony of the WTA finals in Saudi Arabia.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza, who recently announced her retirement as a player, will be the tournament director of the WTA Finals from 2024–26 in Saudi Arabia, the women’s tennis tour announced Wednesday.

Muguruza is the first former player to be in charge of the season-ending championships, an event she won in 2021.

The tournament for the top eight women’s singles players and the top eight women’s doubles teams moves to Saudi Arabia for the first time this year. It will be held in Riyadh from November 2-9.

Muguruza defeated Serena Williams to win the French Open in 2016, and Venus Williams to win Wimbledon in 2017, making her the only player to beat each sister in a Grand Slam final. Muguruza also reached No. 1 in the rankings.

Muguruza last played on tour in January 2023. She said in April that she would not come back to competition.

