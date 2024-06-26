MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024: Alex de Minaur, Ajla Tomljanovic to lead Australia’s tennis team at Olympics

Alex de Minaur is set to make his Olympic debut in Paris three years after being forced out of the Tokyo Games because of COVID-19.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 10:34 IST , SYDNEY - 1 MIN READ

AP
Australia’s Alex de Minaur is set to make his Olympic debut in Paris. 
Australia's Alex de Minaur is set to make his Olympic debut in Paris.  | Photo Credit: AP
Australia’s Alex de Minaur is set to make his Olympic debut in Paris.  | Photo Credit: AP

Alex de Minaur is set to make his Olympic debut in Paris three years after being forced out of the Tokyo Games because of COVID-19.

Ninth-ranked de Minaur was among the nine tennis players chosen on Wednesday for Australia’s Olympic team. Ajla Tomljanovic will be the only Australian in the women’s singles draw in Paris.

“Obviously last time round I got a little bit unlucky to not be able to play in Tokyo, but I’ve had my eyes set on Paris and I am super excited to now be officially part of this team,” de Minaur, who has nine career ATP titles, said.

READ | World champion runner Norah Jeruto on course for Paris Olympics after legal win in doping case

Alexei Popyrin, Chris O’Connell and Rinky Hijikata will join de Minaur in men’s singles. Matt Ebden, No. 1 in the doubles world rankings, will team with Tokyo 2020 mixed doubles bronze medallist John Peers in men’s doubles. De Minaur and Popyrin will also compete in men’s doubles.

Ellen Perez, the world ninth-ranked women’s doubles player, will partner Daria Saville in women’s doubles.

Triple Olympian and two-time Grand Slam singles champion Lleyton Hewitt will captain the men’s team. Sam Stosur, Australia’s only five-time tennis Olympian and 2011 U.S. Open singles champion, will lead the women’s team.

Roland Garros will host the Paris tennis competition from July 27 to Aug. 4, the first time since Barcelona in 1992 that the Olympic tournament is being played on clay.

