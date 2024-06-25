MagazineBuy Print

World champion runner Norah Jeruto on course for Paris Olympics after legal win in doping case

Jeruto was initially cleared last year by a different disciplinary tribunal after blaming unusual blood test results on stomach ulcers and a bout of COVID-19.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 23:02 IST , LAUSANNE, Switzerland - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Steeplechase runner Norah Jeruto.
FILE PHOTO: Steeplechase runner Norah Jeruto. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Steeplechase runner Norah Jeruto. | Photo Credit: AP

The 2022 world champion steeplechase runner Norah Jeruto is on course to race at the Paris Olympics after track and field’s world governing body failed in an attempt to have her banned in a doping case.

Jeruto, who was born in Kenya and won the world title for Kazakhstan two years ago, was initially cleared last year by a different disciplinary tribunal after blaming unusual blood test results on stomach ulcers and a bout of COVID-19.

World Athletics appealed against that decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) seeking a four-year ban for Jeruto. CAS said on Tuesday the appeal had been dismissed.

Jeruto missed the chance to defend her world title last year while provisionally suspended in the case.

No banned substance was found in Jeruto’s system. Instead, the case turned on whether blood samples from 2020 and 2021 were unusual enough to count as evidence of breaking anti-doping rules.

