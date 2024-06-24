MagazineBuy Print

Snoop Dogg lights up US Olympic trials in sprint, commentary stint

Snoop Dogg, the American rapper and actor, made a cameo appearance at the US Olympic track and field trials on Sunday, clocking 34.44 seconds in an exhibition 200m race.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 21:46 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Snoop Dogg poses with scoreboard after running the 200m during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field, Eugene, on Sunday.
Snoop Dogg poses with scoreboard after running the 200m during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field, Eugene, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Kirby Lee
infoIcon

Snoop Dogg poses with scoreboard after running the 200m during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field, Eugene, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Kirby Lee

Turns out Snoop Dogg is not just fast on the microphone -- he is no slouch on the track either.

The American rapper and actor made a cameo appearance at the US Olympic track and field trials on Sunday, clocking 34.44 seconds in an exhibition 200m race and saying his performance “ain’t too bad for a 52-year-old”.

Snoop Dogg paid tribute to the late Los Angeles Lakers NBA star Kobe Bryant by wearing a red, blue and white tracksuit in the colors of the United States flag with Bryant’s face displayed on the front.

READ | US Olympic Track Trials: Lyles wins 100m to qualify for Paris Olympics

Snoop Dogg also delighted viewers with his entertaining commentary for NBC on the steeplechase race in Eugene, Oregon.

“What we’re about to see right now is they’re about to get to dipping, gripping, riding, slipping and hopefully not sliding,” he told viewers.

“Oh, he jumped on the top of the hurdle. You can do that? That was a cool trick right there. I liked that one. He went off the tippy-top.”

Snoop Dogg, who will take part in NBC Primetime coverage of the Paris Olympics starting next month, is better known in the sports world for his Snoop Youth Football League. The championship game is called the “Snooper Bowl”.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Kobe Bryant

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

