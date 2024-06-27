Pacer Anrich Nortje broke the record for most wickets by a South African in a T20 World Cup tournament, during his side’s semifinal contest against Afghanistan in Tarouba on Thursday.
Nortje went past the 12-wicket mark of Imran Tahir from 2014 with the wicket of Rashid Khan to go atop the wicket-takers tally for South Africa in a T20 World Cup.
The right-arm quick is also the leading wicket taker for South Africa across all T20 World Cups with 33 scalps.
Most wickets for South Africa in a T20 World Cup
- Anrich Nortje - 13 wickets in 2024*
- Imran Tahir - 12 wickets in 2014
- Kagiso Rabada - 12 wickets in 2024*
- Charl Langeveldt - 11 wickets in 2010
- Anrich Nortje - 11 wickets in 2022
- Roelof van der Merwe - 10 wickets in 2009
