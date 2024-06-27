Pacer Anrich Nortje broke the record for most wickets by a South African in a T20 World Cup tournament, during his side’s semifinal contest against Afghanistan in Tarouba on Thursday.

Nortje went past the 12-wicket mark of Imran Tahir from 2014 with the wicket of Rashid Khan to go atop the wicket-takers tally for South Africa in a T20 World Cup.

The right-arm quick is also the leading wicket taker for South Africa across all T20 World Cups with 33 scalps.

Most wickets for South Africa in a T20 World Cup