  • Anrich Nortje - 13 wickets in 2024*
  • Imran Tahir - 12 wickets in 2014
  • Kagiso Rabada - 12 wickets in 2024*
  • Charl Langeveldt - 11 wickets in 2010
  • Anrich Nortje - 11 wickets in 2022
  • Roelof van der Merwe - 10 wickets in 2009