Afghanistan pace spearhead Fazalhaq Farooqi on Thursday overtook Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga for the most wickets in a single edition of the T20 World Cup.
The left-arm pacer removed Quinton de Kock during his side’s semifinal against South Africa in Trinidad to get his 17th wicket of the 2024 edition. Farooqi is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament now.
Hasaranga had picked 16 wickets in eight matches during the 2022 edition in the United Arab Emirates.
MOST WICKETS IN A SINGLE T20 WORLD CUP EDITION
- Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG) - 17 wickets in 2024*
- Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) - 16 wickets in 2021
- Ajantha Mendis (SL) - 15 wickets in 2012
- Arshdeep Singh (IND) - 15 wickets in 2024*
- Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) - 15 wickets in 2022
- Rashid Khan (AFG) - 14 wickets in 2024*
