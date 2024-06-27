Afghanistan pace spearhead Fazalhaq Farooqi on Thursday overtook Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga for the most wickets in a single edition of the T20 World Cup.

The left-arm pacer removed Quinton de Kock during his side’s semifinal against South Africa in Trinidad to get his 17th wicket of the 2024 edition. Farooqi is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament now.

Hasaranga had picked 16 wickets in eight matches during the 2022 edition in the United Arab Emirates.

MOST WICKETS IN A SINGLE T20 WORLD CUP EDITION