MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SA vs AFG: Afghanistan scores lowest total in T20 World Cup knockouts

T20 World Cup 2024: The Proteas’ pace troika of Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje sharing seven wickets between them to blow away the Afghan batting lineup.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 07:03 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib is out bowled by South Africa’s Marco Jansen.
Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib is out bowled by South Africa’s Marco Jansen. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib is out bowled by South Africa’s Marco Jansen. | Photo Credit: AP

Afghanistan was bundled out for the lowest score in a T20 World Cup knockout match during its semifinal against South Africa in Trinidad on Thursday.

The Rashid Khan-led side was shot out for 56 runs in 11.5 overs with the Proteas’ pace troika of Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje sharing seven wickets between them.

The previous lowest in the first innings of a knockout match was by West Indies, which scored 101 against Sri Lanka in the semifinal of the 2009 edition.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Afghanistan /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs AFG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: Afghanistan bowled out for 56; Nortje, Shamsi pick three
    Team Sportstar
  2. Venezuela vs Mexico LIVE updates, VEN 0-0 MEX, Copa America 2024: Rondon hits post, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs AFG: Afghanistan scores lowest total in T20 World Cup knockouts
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFG vs SA: Nortje breaks record for most wickets by a South African in a T20 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. SA vs AFG: Afghanistan scores lowest total in T20 World Cup knockouts
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFG vs SA: Nortje breaks record for most wickets by a South African in a T20 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC reprimands Rashid for throwing bat on the ground during T20 World Cup match
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG Semifinal, T20 World Cup 2024: ‘We want to treat this as just another game,’ says Rohit Sharma
    Ashwin Achal
  5. IND vs ENG, Semifinal T20 World Cup 2024: India looks to shrug off 2022 demons against defending champion England
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs AFG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: Afghanistan bowled out for 56; Nortje, Shamsi pick three
    Team Sportstar
  2. Venezuela vs Mexico LIVE updates, VEN 0-0 MEX, Copa America 2024: Rondon hits post, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs AFG: Afghanistan scores lowest total in T20 World Cup knockouts
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFG vs SA: Nortje breaks record for most wickets by a South African in a T20 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment