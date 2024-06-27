SA vs AFG: Afghanistan scores lowest total in T20 World Cup knockouts

Afghanistan was bundled out for the lowest score in a T20 World Cup knockout match during its semifinal against South Africa in Trinidad on Thursday.
The Rashid Khan-led side was shot out for 56 runs in 11.5 overs with the Proteas’ pace troika of Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje sharing seven wickets between them.
The previous lowest in the first innings of a knockout match was by West Indies, which scored 101 against Sri Lanka in the semifinal of the 2009 edition.
MORE TO FOLLOW
