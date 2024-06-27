MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Saudi Arabia pushes equal pay at launch of women’s tennis finals

The oil-rich Gulf kingdom’s push into tennis has met some resistance from legends Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert, who in January denounced Riyadh’s record on women’s rights in an op-ed.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 10:05 IST , Riyadh - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Saudi Tennis Federation board member Fatima Batook and Community Ambassador Judy Murray during the launch.
Saudi Tennis Federation board member Fatima Batook and Community Ambassador Judy Murray during the launch. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Saudi Tennis Federation board member Fatima Batook and Community Ambassador Judy Murray during the launch. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it wanted to “send a strong message” about equal pay in men’s and women’s tennis when it hosts the women’s tour finals in November.

The oil-rich Gulf kingdom’s push into tennis has met some resistance from legends Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert, who in January denounced Riyadh’s record on women’s rights in an op-ed.

Nevertheless, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) announced in April that Riyadh would host the next three editions of the tour finals, featuring the top eight singles players and doubles teams.

The 15.25 million dollar in prize money for the event set to take place November 2-9 is up from $9 million at the same tournament last year and roughly equal to the 2023 edition of the men’s tour finals.

“I think it’s very important to show equality, that women’s prize money is equal to the men’s,” Areej Mutabagani, president of the Saudi Tennis Federation, said on Wednesday on the sidelines of a press conference formally launching the November tournament.

“I think we’ll send a strong message that they’re equal since they’re basically similar events, the same sport, so why not have the men and the women have equal prize money?”

Saudi Arabia has been luring professional tennis players to exhibitions and tournaments since 2019, part of a broader campaign to turn the conservative and formerly closed-off kingdom into a sports hub.

It has also recruited top footballers including Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar into its professional league and hosted marquee heavyweight boxing bouts and Formula One races.

In early January, Saudi Arabia appointed Rafael Nadal as ambassador of the Saudi Tennis Federation. The federation said on Wednesday it wants to grow the sport locally and “inspire one million into tennis by 2030”.

Related stories

Related Topics

WTA Finals /

Martina Navaratilova /

Chris Evert

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs England overall stats, most runs, wickets 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Saudi Arabia pushes equal pay at launch of women’s tennis finals
    AFP
  3. IND-W vs SA-W One-off Test: Amol Muzumdar bats for women’s Test championship to propagate format
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. IND vs ENG Live Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: India vs England match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hawks select Zaccharie Risacher No. 1 overall in 2024 NBA Draft
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Saudi Arabia pushes equal pay at launch of women’s tennis finals
    AFP
  2. WTA Finals Riyadh: Garbine Muguruza named new tournament director
    AP
  3. Eastbourne International: Raducanu saves match point against Pegula, Keys advances
    AFP
  4. Carlos Alcaraz, three others to compete in tennis exhibition in Charlotte in December
    AP
  5. Sinner comes in hot to Wimbledon with grasscourt title and top ranking
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs England overall stats, most runs, wickets 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Saudi Arabia pushes equal pay at launch of women’s tennis finals
    AFP
  3. IND-W vs SA-W One-off Test: Amol Muzumdar bats for women’s Test championship to propagate format
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. IND vs ENG Live Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: India vs England match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hawks select Zaccharie Risacher No. 1 overall in 2024 NBA Draft
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment