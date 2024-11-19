 />
SA vs SL: Embuldeniya returns for Sri Lanka’s Test series in South Africa

The 17-member Sri Lankan squad named on Tuesday is led by Dhananjaya de Silva and includes nine batters, three specialist spinners and five pace bowlers.

Published : Nov 19, 2024 13:00 IST , COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya last played a Test for Sri Lanka in 2022.
FILE PHOTO: Left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya last played a Test for Sri Lanka in 2022. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya last played a Test for Sri Lanka in 2022. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Lasith Embuldeniya will return after more than two years away from Test cricket after being selected in Sri Lanka’s squad to play two Test matches in South Africa starting later this month.

The 17-member squad named on Tuesday is led by Dhananjaya de Silva and includes nine batters, three specialist spinners and five pace bowlers.

The last of Embuldeniya’s 17 Test caps for Sri Lanka came in June 2022 against Australia.

He is the second left-arm spinner in the squad along with Prabath Jayasuriya, who took 18 wickets in Sri Lanka’s 2-0 series win against New Zealand in September.

READ | AUS vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Australia beats Pakistan by seven wickets to complete 3-0 clean sweep

Opening batter Oshada Fernando also returns after nearly a year out of the squad, while off spinner Ramesh Mendis has not been named.

The first Test starts in Durban on November 27 with the second Test at Port Elizabeth from December 5.

SRI LANKA SQUAD FOR SOUTH AFRICA TOUR
Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Lasith Embuldeniya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

Related Topics

Sri Lanka /

South Africa /

World Test Championship final /

World Test Championship

Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

