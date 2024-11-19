SA vs SL: Embuldeniya returns for Sri Lanka’s Test series in South Africa

Lasith Embuldeniya will return after more than two years away from Test cricket after being selected in Sri Lanka’s squad to play two Test matches in South Africa starting later this month.

The 17-member squad named on Tuesday is led by Dhananjaya de Silva and includes nine batters, three specialist spinners and five pace bowlers.

The last of Embuldeniya’s 17 Test caps for Sri Lanka came in June 2022 against Australia.

He is the second left-arm spinner in the squad along with Prabath Jayasuriya, who took 18 wickets in Sri Lanka’s 2-0 series win against New Zealand in September.

Opening batter Oshada Fernando also returns after nearly a year out of the squad, while off spinner Ramesh Mendis has not been named.

The first Test starts in Durban on November 27 with the second Test at Port Elizabeth from December 5.