Swiss teenage cyclist Muriel Furrer dies after crashing at the road world championships

Furrer suffered a head injury on Thursday in the junior women’s event and was airlifted by helicopter to the hospital.

Published : Sep 27, 2024 19:40 IST , ZURICH - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer, 18, passed away after crashing.
FILE PHOTO: Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer, 18, passed away after crashing. | Photo Credit: Muriel Furrer Instagram
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer, 18, passed away after crashing. | Photo Credit: Muriel Furrer Instagram

Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer died on Friday, one day after crashing at the road world championships. She was aged 18.

“Muriel Furrer sadly passed away today at Zurich University Hospital,” race organisers said in a statement.

Furrer suffered a head injury on Thursday in the junior women’s event raced on rain-slicked roads and was airlifted by helicopter to the hospital.

“With the passing of Muriel Furrer, the international cycling community loses a rider with a bright future ahead of her,” the International Cycling Union said in a statement.

Furrer is the second Swiss cyclist to have died crashing on home roads in the past two seasons.

Gino Mader suffered a fatal crash at the Tour de Suisse in June 2023. The 26-year-old rider went off the road and crashed down a ravine during a descent and died from his injuries the next day.

Road World Championships

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs FC Goa LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: First-half underway, match updates, EBFC 0-0 FCG
    Team Sportstar
  2. Swiss teenage cyclist Muriel Furrer dies after crashing at the road world championships
    AP
  3. IND vs BAN 2024: Bangladesh fan ‘Tiger’ Robi, who alleged attack during Kanpur Test, says he fell sick
    Shayan Acharya
  4. ENG vs AUS, 4th ODI LIVE SCORE: England 8/0 (3); Duckett, Salt open after Australia opts to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: Bengaluru FC looks to solidify home run against Mohun Bagan Super Giant; Sunil Chhetri eyes another record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

